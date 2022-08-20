“Is he moving the needle?” - Kendrick Perkins says the Brooklyn Nets will not get back what they want for Kevin Durant

The drama between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets continues to be a hot topic around the NBA. ESPN's Kendrick Perkins boke down the standoff between the two sides.

After demanding a trade from Nets owner Joe Tsai, Durant added another request. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Durant reportedly gave Tsai an ultimatum that made headlines. Durant asked Tsai is to keep him or the general manager and the coach. That made it clear to everybody that the superstar doesn't have any faith in Sean Marks and Steve Nash – who Durant vouched for.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Story: In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say.Story: theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say.Story: theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… Sources: Kevin Durant informed Joe Tsai that he does not have faith in the Nets‘ direction. The meeting was described as transparent and professional, with a clear message: Keep me -- or the GM and coach. theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… Sources: Kevin Durant informed Joe Tsai that he does not have faith in the Nets‘ direction. The meeting was described as transparent and professional, with a clear message: Keep me -- or the GM and coach. theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

After the report went public, Tsai released a statement via Twitter, taking the side of the GM and coach.

Joe Tsai @joetsai1999 Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets. Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets.

Following those reports, nothing has progressed.

"Here's another thing: They're going to have to trade him, but they're not going to get back what they want." Perkins, KD's former teammate, said. "The New Orleans Pelicans right now are hesitant to throw in Brandon Ingram for Kevin Durant. So, is KD falling under that category of being popular or powerful? Right now, look, is he moving the needle?"

There have been many reported trade proposals from various teams. Obviously, it hasn't gone anywhere, as the Nets have proven to be difficult to work with. The Boston Celtics even offered Jaylen Brown, who's already an All-Star, but the Nets want more from them. Additionally, the two-time champ's health is also a concern among teams that have offered proposals.

There is no salvaging the relationship between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant

The Nets haven't done anything major to get rid of Kevin Durant. The team is in a difficult position because some teams aren't offering their top stars. If this was 2016, maybe the Nets would get a huge offer for Durant.

Of course, the 10-time All-NBA player is still one of the league's top talents. However, the many dramas he's caused in the last five years have turned him into more of a villain. The Nets should have seen it coming when they traded D'Angelo Russell for him in 2019. Now, they're having the full KD experience.

In the three years that Durant has been in Brooklyn, the furthest that he's taken the team is in the second round. In the last playoffs, they were embarassingly swept by the Boston Celtics.

The situation the Nets are in is burdensome. Either they trade KD now for the underwhelming offers that they've received or they hold onto Durant until a miracle happens. Perkins is right about the first option: The Nets won't get a quality package in return. The second option is risky, but it favors Durant a little bit.

