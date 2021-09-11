Is NBA 2K22 cross-platform? Everything we know so far

NBA 2K22 has released on several platforms and millions of gamers have gone online to check out the latest features and play with the rosters for the 2021-22 NBA season.

You can see Russell Westbrook playing alongside LeBron James in NBA 2K22 before the superstar duo links up in real life. The game is getting more realistic by the day. From pixelated figures doing a handful of moves to unbelievable graphics where you can see players sweat it out as they put in the hard work. NBA 2K22 also introduced in-arena announcements and PA announcers to give gamers the in-arena experience in the game.

NBA 2K22 has been released on several platforms around the world including XBox One, XBox Series S/X, PlayStation 4/5, Nintendo Switch and PC. Gamers are hoping this year's NBA 2K is the first in the series to introduce cross-platform gaming that allows fans to play with their friends via different consoles.

NBA 2K22 cross-platform status explained

NBA 2K22 cross-gen cover [Source: FanSided - AppTrigger]

NBA 2K22 is unfortunately not cross-platform yet. 2K Sports clarified this in their FAQ section, saying:

"There will not be crossplay between different consoles or PC. There will, however, be cross-progression in MyTEAM across generations of consoles from the same console family (Xbox One → Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4 → PlayStation®5)."

The introduction of cross-gen is a step towards cross-platform gaming. If you own a PS4, the game will work on a PS4 and vice-versa. Similarly for XBox, the XBox One game can work on XBox Series X or Series S.

This is great news for anyone looking for a console upgrade but true crossplay is still miles down the road. First-person shooting games like Call of Duty, Battlefield and even MMORPGs like Fortnite allow crossplay now. NBA 2K22 needs to introduce this feature as soon as possible to get millions of 2K gamers interacting with each other and sharing content.

It will boost their game by a drastic margin and trigger improvement and innovation for several features. Hopefully next year's NBA2K will allow fans to crossplay across consoles.

