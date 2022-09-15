Is NBA 2K23 available on Nintendo Switch? All you need to know

The year's NBA 2K23 basketball game is out and fans are enjoying the new interface, upgrades and bonuses. Unlike other console-exclusive games, NBA 2K launches the game simultaneously on most consoles. Fans can game the new version immediately on almost any console and once they introduce cross-play, the gaming experience will be even better.

Does Nintendo Switch have NBA 2K23?

NBA 2K23 is now available on Nintendo Switch and other platforms including PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Series X/S, and PC (Steam).

The game is priced at the same amount for Nintendo Switch as for other consoles at $59.99. However, many gamers have reviewed that the game is best experienced on a controller-based console and not Nintendo Switch.

The best way to enjoy the game is on a big screen, so the experience isn't the same on a small Nintendo Switch screen. Despite having the ability to connect the game on a bigger monitor, fans are better off buying the other console versions, according to reviews.

Additionally, the game on PC and Nintendo Switch will feature the previous-gen console version instead of the latest version. As reported by IGN:

"The PC and Nintendo Switch versions of the next NBA 2K game won't receive the graphical and technical upgrades that the game's next-gen console versions will have."

As per NBA 2K's official website, when asked about introducing the next-gen version to the PC and Nintendo Switch, the company answered:

"This is something the team is passionate about and will continue to investigate what is possible for the franchise in the future.

"For now, the focus was on assuring NBA 2K23 was optimized for the new consoles (PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S). While also making sure the experience remains fresh and innovative for players on other platforms."

The Switch console was unveiled by Nintendo in 2016 and it officially became available to the public in 2017. NBA 2K18 was the first time NBA 2K was on Nintendo and every version since has been on the Nintendo Switch.

There are no unique covers for the Nintendo Switch version and it will have the same covers featuring Devin Booker and Michael Jordan.

