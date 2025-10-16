  • home icon
  "Is NBA run by Cathy too now?" - NBA fans react as Jonathan Kuminga receives $35k fine for altercation with referee in preseason game vs Trail Blazers

"Is NBA run by Cathy too now?" - NBA fans react as Jonathan Kuminga receives $35k fine for altercation with referee in preseason game vs Trail Blazers

By Avi Shravan
Modified Oct 16, 2025 21:46 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
NBA fans react as Jonathan Kuminga receives $35,000 fine for altercation with referee in preseason game against Trail Blazers. (Image Source: Imagn)

Jonathan Kuminga played good minutes in the Golden State Warriors vs the Portland Trail Blazers preseason matchup on Tuesday. However, the Bay Area's rising star was involved in an altercation that has costed him $35,000.

The Warriors won the game with a final score of 118-111, but earlier in the game, Kuminga was involved in a play where no foul was called. The incident ticked the Dubs star off as he challenged the referee's decision and argued with him.

The official did not tolerate Kuminga's advances and ejected him from the game. Later, ESPN's Anthony Slater revealed that the league fined the Warriors star $35,000 for making inappropriate contact with and continuing to pursue a game official.

The fans online were taken back with the news, and they dropped in Slater's post's comment section to express their views on the league's decision.

"Is NBA run by Cathy too now?" one fan said.
"NBA refs should be picking up my Doordash, they're not fit to officiate a game fairly.," another fan said.
"But rhe refs will never be fined or held accountable for being shit at their job. Welcome to Adam Silvers NBA where the refs are more important than the players," another fan said.

One fan urged the player association to push for a change in the way referees officiate the game.

"At some point the players association needs to push for fair whistle fines against these Refs!" another fan said.
"Bro how long they gone protect the refs for everything they literally be wrong majority of the time," another fan said.
"And I assume no disciplinary for the ref missing a clear foul?" another fan said.

Jonathan Kuminga played 18 minutes before getting ejected. He ended the night with seven-points, six-rebounds and four-assists.

Jonathan Kuminga is at peace at the Warriors despite the free-agency saga

Jonathan Kuminga's free agency was a major point of concern for the Warriors during the offseason. The team and the player went back and forth on negotiations and reached a stalemate before finally putting pen to paper right before the start of training camp.

In a conversation with Marc J. Spears earlier this month, the Warriors star revealed that he is at peace with the Dubs despite the back-and-forth during his restricted free agency.

"I’m always at peace. I’m a peaceful guy, man. The key is the environment that I grew up in, the environment that I put myself in. There is not a bad life or a better way to live life [than] being in peace. No matter the circumstance, you’ve always got to work towards that peace," Kuminga told Spears.
"You’ve got to find what it is that makes you peaceful. My environment, my people, my two beautiful daughters, my family, my parents. I grew up in a family that doesn’t have drama. I never saw my parents get into it. So, besides being around that environment, I’ve just got to be in peace every time."

Jonathan Kuminga has been looking good this preseason. He is getting more minutes in Steve Kerr's system, and his future looks bright.

