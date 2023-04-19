Is Nikola Jokic playing against the Timberwolves? Latest injury update on Nuggets' star ahead of matchup (19th April 2023)

Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets opened their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in dominating fashion with a 109-80 win on Sunday.

For Game 2 on Wednesday night, Nikola Jokic is listed as questionable as he tends to a right wrist sprain.

The Nuggets' big man only scored 13 points but shot 6 of 12 and grabbed 14 rebounds while dishing out 6 assists as well with only one turnover in Game 1.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mike Singer of The Denver Post tweeted an encouraging update on Jokic's status for Game 2.

Mike Singer @msinger Nikola Jokic is questionable tomorrow with a right wrist sprain.



He said today he participated in practice and didn't seem to think it was overly serious. Nikola Jokic is questionable tomorrow with a right wrist sprain. He said today he participated in practice and didn't seem to think it was overly serious.

The Nuggets made easy work of the Timberwolves in Game 1 but must remain poised with their overall execution and not get too complacent. The Timberwolves will continue to compete to make things interesting in this best-of-seven Western Conference series.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets' impressive Game 1 victory

With the Denver Nuggets' 109-80 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, it was the third-fewest points allowed by the Nuggets in a playoff game in franchise history.

It was a complete showcase of the team's dominant nature when everything is clicking. They looked impressive considering that Jokic didn't have to try too hard to lead the team to victory. Jokic has now scored the second-most double-doubles in the NBA playoffs since the 2018-19 season. The Nuggets center now has 33 postseason double-doubles.

Nikola Jokic went up against the twin-tower dynamic of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns and got the better of them, looking unfazed and in complete control the whole time. He was +15 on the court in Game 1 and looked like the two-time MVP that he is.

Poll : 0 votes