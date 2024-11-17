Is Nikola Jokic playing today against Memphis Grizzlies? Latest on Denver Nuggets superstar's availability (Nov. 17)

Nikola Jokic is ruled out for the game after being listed as "questionable" for the Denver Nuggets' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday due to personal reasons. The three-time NBA MVP was absent in the Nuggets’ previous matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, a game they lost 101-94, ending their five-game winning streak.

The 6-foot-11 center has missed only one game this season, having played in Denver's first 10 contests. Jokic was not with the team for the game against the Pelicans, as the team’s lead assistant David Adelman revealed that the Serbian superstar had traveled home to address family matters.

"Nikola is not here," Adelman said. "It’s personal reasons for him. It’s things at home. For somebody, that’s their business. When he feels like he’s ready to come back, he’ll come back."

Nuggets coach Mike Malone was also absent from the team during their last game but is expected to return to the sidelines for the matchup against the Grizzlies.

Nikola Jokic vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Nikola Jokic's record against the Memphis Grizzlies isn't as dominant as it is against many other NBA teams. The six-time All-Star has faced the Grizzlies 30 times, averaging 20.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Last season, Jokic appeared in four games against Memphis, averaging 23.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists, two steals and one block per game. Notably, the Serbian superstar did not record a single 30-point game against the Grizzlies during the season.

Where to watch Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies game will take place on Sunday, Nov. 17, at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. The game will tip off 6 p.m. EDT (3 p.m. PT).

The Nuggets vs. Grizzlies game will be broadcast live on ALT (local) and FanDuel Sports Network (local). The live streaming of the game will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

