Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against Bulls? Latest on Nuggets MVP contender's status (Mar. 24)

Nikola Jokic will be sidelined for the Denver Nuggets' interconference regular season game against the Orlando Magic on Monday. The Serbian superstar is dealing with a left ankle impingement and missed his fourth consecutive game on Sunday, when the Nuggets secured a 116-111 win over the Houston Rockets.

Ahead of the Rockets game, Denver coach Mike Malone provided an update on Jokic's condition, noting that he doesn't expect the three-time MVP to play against the Bulls. However, Coach Malone expressed optimism, stating that he anticipates Jokic will return during the Nuggets' upcoming five-game home stand, which begins on Monday.

"He’s going to play in Denver, the five-game homestand," Malone said. "He’ll play at some point, hopefully in that five-game homestand. Obviously, he’s not playing today (Sunday). I don’t think he’ll play tomorrow (Monday). We’re just trying to get home and kind of see where he’s at."

The Nuggets are currently in third place in the Western Conference standings with a 45-27 record through 72 games. With only 10 games remaining in the regular season, Coach Malone is hoping to get his starters some brief run together before the playoffs begin.

"It would be great to have a chance to get the starting five some run together, because we haven’t had a lot of opportunities to do that this season," Malone added.

Nikola Jokic has played 62 games this season and is averaging a triple-double. He averages 29.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.3 steals and 1.8 steals while shooting 57.5% from the field, including a career-high 41.3% from beyond the arc.

Where to watch Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets?

The Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets game is scheduled to take place on Monday, Mar. 24, at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The game will tip off at 9 p.m. EST (6 p.m. PT).

ALT (local) KTVD (local) and CHSN (local) will telecast the game live while the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply) will live stream the action.

