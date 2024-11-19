Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against Grizzlies? Latest on Nuggets superstar's availability for Emirates NBA Cup game (Nov. 19)

The Denver Nuggets will cross swords against the Memphis Grizzlies in a crucial NBA Cup matchup on Tuesday, with Nikola Jokic's availability remaining uncertain. The Serbian superstar center is listed as "questionable" due to personal reasons, having missed the team’s last two games. Jokic's absence has taken a big toll on Denver.

Mike Malone's team saw their five-game winning streak snapped in Jokic’s absence with a 105-90 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. They followed that with another defeat, falling 105-90 to the Memphis Grizzlies, again without their three-time league MVP to anchor their efforts.

Jokic had returned to Serbia following Denver's 122-120 victory over the Dallas Mavericks to address a family matter, though the specifics of his absence remain undisclosed.

Onus on Jamal Murray to lead in Nikola Jokic's absence

Replacing a player who leads the team in points, assists and rebounds is no small feat. Nikola Jokic not only tops the Denver Nuggets in these critical categories but also leads the entire league in two of them.

The six-time All-Star currently ranks fourth in scoring with an impressive 29.7 points per game. He leads the NBA in both rebounds and assists, averaging a staggering 13.7 boards and 11.7 dimes per game.

Following Denver’s second consecutive loss on Sunday, head coach Mike Malone called on Jamal Murray to step up and take on a greater role in Jokic's absence.

"Clearly, we need Jamal," coach Malone said. "Especially with Nikola and Aaron (Gordon) out, we require Jamal to step up and lead. And it’s not just on Jamal, I'm helping with play calls. Regardless of the play, our screens and ability to create space for better looks must improve."

Where to watch Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies?

The Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies game is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

The Nuggets vs. Grizzlies game will be broadcast live on ALT (local), KTVD (local) and FanDuel Sports Network (local). The live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

