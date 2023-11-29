Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against the Houston Rockets? Latest on NBA champion's availability (Nov. 29)

Nikola Jokic is listed as "questionable" for the Denver Nuggets Nov. 29 contest against the Houston Rockets. The star big man is dealing with lower back pain. He will likely be a game-time decision for the team's coaching and medical staff. Jokic has played in all of the Nuggets' 17 games so far this season.

Denver will also be sweating on Aaron Gordon and Tyson Hunter, who are also "questionable" entering the day. However, the Nuggets could be boosted by the return of Jamal Murray. The star guard is expected to make his return from injury this week and could be cleared to face the Rockets.

Mike Malone will be hoping to have as many of his star players available as possible. Ime Udoka has revitalized Houston's roster, and they are currently seen as the best defensive team in the NBA.

If Denver wants to get a favorable result, they will need their best players available. To break down Houston's defense, you need players who make smart decisions and hit their shots. Jokic's playmaking and three-level scoring will be a big threat to Udoka's team, especially if he's tasked with quarterbacking the offense from the perimeter.

Still, Murray could be the swing factor for Denver, assuming he's cleared to play and his hamstring issues are in the past.

Denver Nuggets are tough opponents when playing on their home floor

There are only two teams in the NBA that remain undefeated on their home court: the Denver Nuggets and the Boston Celtics. Those two teams are also widely seen as a potential NBA Finals matchup.

Despite Murray's absence and the Nuggets dealing with other injury issues, they've managed to remain competitive and currently sit second in the Western Conference. Coming into their game against the Houston Rockets, the Nuggets will want to keep their unbeaten home record alive.

As such, Mike Malone's team will lean on their experience and collective skillset as they try to take advantage of the Rockets' young roster. Still, Houston will need to be wary of Fred VanVleet's impact, especially as an on-ball creator and scorer. The veteran guard has been the ideal addition to the Rockets squad and is thriving in his role as their leader.

Regardless of whether Jamal Murray is cleared to play or not, Nikola Jokic will need to have a big game if the Nuggets want to maintain a perfect record at the Ball Arena. Udoka is having a huge effect on the Rockets, and that will ensure Denver is in for a tough game on Wednesday night.