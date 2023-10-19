Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against the LA Clippers? Latest injury update from the Denver Nuggets (Oct. 19)

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are set to conclude their 2023-24 NBA preseason schedule with a rematch against the LA Clippers on Thursday (Oct. 19). Jokic, along with some of Denver’s other veterans, rested during the teams’ previous matchup on Tuesday, with the Clippers securing a 116-103 victory.

Ahead of Thursday’s rematch, Jokic, and fellow Nuggets starters Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are still listed as questionable due to rest. In addition, guard Christian Braun (calf), forward Michael Porter Jr. (ankle) and big man Jay Huff (ribs) are considered questionable due to various injuries. Meanwhile, forward Vlatko Cancar (knee) is still listed as out indefinitely.

As for the Clippers, guard Brandon Boston Jr. (knee), forward Marcus Morris Sr. (undisclosed) and center Mason Plumlee (undisclosed) are listed as questionable.

However, as is the case with all preseason games, teams can often switch up their lineups and rest key veterans last minute. So, it’s best to check back in closer to game time to be sure.

Thursday’s matchup between the Nuggets (2-2) and the Clippers (2-1) will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in LA at 10 p.m. ET.

How has Nikola Jokic fared in preseason so far?

Entering Thursday night, Nikola Jokic has played in three of the Denver Nuggets’ first four preseason games. The big man’s playing time has been limited thus far as the Nuggets have not been going all out. However, Jokic has still been one of the team’s most productive players.

Jokic is averaging 13.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.7 blocks and 0.7 3-pointers on 60.0% shooting in just 19.8 minutes per game.

So, given his strong all-around production in limited action, Jokic looks primed for another monster year in the 2023-24 season.

The big man averaged 24.5 ppg, 11.8 rpg, 9.8 apg, 1.3 spg, 0.7 bpg and 0.8 3pg on 63.2% shooting over 69 games last season.

