Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against Lakers? Latest injury update on Nuggets star ahead of matchup (18th May 2023)

In a matchup involving some of the elite superstars in the game, Nikola Jokic stood out the most with his effortless performance against the LA Lakers. Jokic had 34 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists in a 132-126 Game 1 win to lead the Nuggets past the Lakers.

With the opportunity to protect home court for two straight games, Nikola Jokic is available to play in tonight's matchup. Jokic was unguardable for three straight quarters in the last contest, but was held to only three points on 0-of-2 shooting in the fourth quarter.

For Game 2 adjustments, the Lakers might use Rui Hachimura as the primary defender on Jokic, with Anthony Davis as a help defender. This was a defensive scheme that enabled the Lakers to mount a comeback down 20 points in the fourth quarter. They ended up losing the game but the road team was able to find a winning formula.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following the game, Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone was unfazed when asked regarding the Rui Hachimura defensive adjusment from the Lakers.

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind Michael Malone: “Much is being made of them putting Rui Hachimura on Nikola Jokic like we’ve never seen that before.” Michael Malone: “Much is being made of them putting Rui Hachimura on Nikola Jokic like we’ve never seen that before.”

With as dominant of a player as Nikola Jokic, it will be interesting to see how the Nuggets counter or respond to the Rui Hachimura matchup.

Nikola Jokic on the close 132-126 Game 1 win over the LA Lakers

Following the win and a standout performance from Nikola Jokic, he spoke to the media to address the Lakers' near comeback after leading by 20 points in the third quarter.

"Ups and downs," Jokic said. "In the first half, we controlled the game. We controlled everything. We controlled the pace, we controlled the defense, we controlled the rebounds. And in the second half, we lost it. They're a really good and talented team, and we lost the composure that we were having in the first half."

The Lakers have been resilient throughout these playoffs with upset victories over the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors. This is a completely different Lakers team from the one that started the regular season 2-10.

But even when it looks as if momentum had shifted from the Nuggets' favor, they still executed and handled their business down the stretch. After the Lakers managed to cut the deficit to just three, the Nuggets held their ground to never give up the lead.

Surviving a lowly fourth quarter from Nikola Jokic is huge for the Nuggets, but they shouldn't expect a slow start again from the Lakers. The Nuggets will need to match the road team's desperate energy if they want a 2-0 advantage in this series.

Poll : 0 votes