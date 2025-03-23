Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against Rockets? Latest on Nuggets MVP's status (Mar. 23)

Nikola Jokic will not play for the Denver Nuggets in their crucial matchup against the Houston Rockets on Sunday. The three-time league MVP will miss his fourth consecutive game due to a left ankle impingement. Without Jokic, the Nuggets have lost two of their last three games and are currently on a two-game losing streak.

Nuggets head coach Mike Malone recently addressed speculation about Jokic potentially sitting out to rest for the playoffs. Malone clarified that the decision is purely health-related, emphasizing that his superstar is not at 100% and that is the only reason for his absence.

"The last 10 years Nikola Jokić has played the 2nd most games in the NBA…so if Nikola is not playing, it’s not because he’s sitting, it’s not because he needs rest," Malone said earlier in the week. "It's because he’s hurt & he’s trying to play through things that most wouldn't."

Nikola Jokic has missed nine of the Nuggets' 71 games this season. The Denver-based franchise currently holds the third spot in the Western Conference standings with a 44-27 record.

In addition to Jokic, the Nuggets are also concerned about the health of several other key players. Aaron Gordon (right calf injury management/left ankle sprain), Jamal Murray (right ankle sprain) and Christian Braun (left foot strain) are all dealing with injuries and are listed as probable for the game against the Rockets.

Meanwhile, Julian Strawther (left knee sprain) and DaRon Holmes II (right Achilles tendon repair) join Jokic on the list of players already sidelined.

Where to watch Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets?

The Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets game will take place on Sunday, Mar. 23, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

The Nuggets vs. Rockets game will be broadcast live on SCHN (local), ALT (local) and KTVD (local). For those looking to live stream the game, it will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

