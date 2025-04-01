Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against Timberwolves? Latest on Nuggets superstar's availability (April 1)

Nikola Jokic is expected to be available for the Denver Nuggets' matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. The Serbian big man is listed as “probable” on the injury report with a left ankle impingement.

Jokic was in action during Denver’s dominant 129-93 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday, where he logged 32 minutes and delivered a strong performance with 27 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and four steals. He shot 8 of 18 from the field, including 1 of 5 from 3-point range.

Ahead of the clash with Minnesota, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone made a notable remark, which further emphasizing just how crucial Jokic’s presence is to the team’s success.

"They (Minnesota Timberwolves) never play as hard as they do against us. You can sense it. You can notice it," Malone said.

Nikola Jokic stats vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Nikola Jokic has played several games against the Minnesota Timberwolves in regular season and holds an excellent record. The three-time league MVP averages 22.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 54.2% from the floor, including 30.3% from beyond the arc.

This season, Jokic has played three games against the Timberwolves and the Nuggets have lost all three contests. He averages 26.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game against Minnesota this season.

How to watch Nikola Jokic in action during Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves games?

The Denver Nuggets will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, April 1, at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

The Nuggets vs. Timberwolves game will be broadcast live on TNT while the pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass, MAX an Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

