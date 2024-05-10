Is Pascal Siakam playing tonight against the Knicks? Latest on Pacers star's status for Game 3 (May 10)

Pascal Siakam is set to play for the Indiana Pacers tonight against the New York Knicks. It's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, with the series shifting from New York to Indiana. The Pacers are down 0-2 after two tight losses at Madison Square Garden full of questionable calls.

Siakam has been very durable for the Pacers since getting traded by the Toronto Raptors on January 17. He has not suffered any injuries and is one of the reasons why Indiana finished sixth in the East standings. He also torched the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, leading to their first series win in a decade.

What happened to Pascal Siakam?

As mentioned above, Pascal Siakam is not on the Indiana Pacers' injury report for tonight. Siakam is perfectly healthy and will suit up for Game 3 against the New York Knicks. His last injury was a minor back issue in early January when he was still with the Toronto Raptors.

The Pacers do have two players on their injury report for Game 3 – Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin. Haliburton has been listed as questionable due to lower back spams. He's coming off his best game of the playoffs, while Mathurin is still out with a right shoulder injury.

Pascal Siakam's stats vs. Knicks

In 24 regular season games against the New York Knicks, Pascal Siakam is averaging 19.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Siakam has a record of 16-6 against New York as a Toronto Raptors player and 1-1 with the Indiana Pacers.

The one-time NBA champion's career-high against the Knicks was 52 points on Dec. 21, 2022. It's also Siakam's career-high in any game. His career-low versus New York was four points on Jan. 15, 2017, when he still didn't play a lot of minutes for the Raptors.

In his two games against the Knicks this postseason, Siakam is averaging 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He's shooting 44.1% from the field, 16.7% from beyond the arc and 33.3% from the free throw line. He has not played great since Game 2 of their first round series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

How to watch New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers Game 3?

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers is on Friday night. It is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. EST at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be nationally televised on ESPN and is available via live stream on ESPN+ and NBA League Pass.

The game can also be heard on radio stations such as ESPN Radio, SiriusXM93.5 NBA Radio, 107.5 The Fan in Indiana and ESPN NY 98.7.