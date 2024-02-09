Is Patrick Beverley playing tonight against Charlotte Hornets? Latest on 3x NBA All-Defense guard's status (February 9)

In the hours before the trade deadline, Patrick Beverley saw himself traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Milwaukee Bucks. A day after this move was made, his new team is set to take the floor against the Charlotte Hornets.

At the time this is being written, the trade between Eastern Conference rivals has not been finalized. This is likely because the players involved have to go travel and go through physicals with their new teams. Because of this, it's fair to assume Patrick Beverley won't be making his debut on Friday against the Hornets.

Thursday marked the second straight year Beverley was dealt at the deadline. Last year, the LA Lakers traded him to the Orlando Magic for Mo Bamba. He was everntually bought of his contract and joined the Chicago Bulls.

This time around, the veteran point guard finds himself with an opportunity to contend for a title. Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damina Lillard, the Bucks are looking to get back to the finals for the first time since their victory in 2021.

Patrick Beverley was assured he wasn't getting traded

After breaking the news of his own trade, Patrick Beverley hopped on his podcast to discuss his change of scenery. During the episode, he dropped some information that many found interesting.

Leading up to the deadline, Beverley went to Philadlephia 76ers GM Daryl Morey and asked if he was being traded. He was told no, which has now proven to be false. This intercation was capped off by his co-host calling Morey a liar. Fans quickly began drawing comparisons to James Harden, who made a similar remark during the offseason after he requested a trade.

In 47 games for the Sixers this season, Beverley averaged 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists. His intensity on both ends of the floor should make him a key contributor for the Bucks moving forward.

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets

Even though Patrick Beverley might not be in the lineup, the Milwaukee Bucks are still slated to be in action. Next up for them is a meeting with the new-look Charlotte Hornets.

For those looking to tune in to this game, tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time. However, the matchup is also going to be aired locally. Out of market fan's only chance of seeing these teams in action is via NBA League Pass.

The Bucks are looking to turn things around as they have lost five of their last six games. Their most recent loss came Thursday night at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As for the Hornets, they find themselves on an even worse losing skid. Heading into Friday, their losing streak sits at nine games. The last time they secured a victory was on January 22nd against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

