Is Paul George playing today against Chicago Bulls? Latest on the six-time All-NBA star’s availability (March 9)

The LA Clippers have ruled Paul George questionable on Saturday due to left knee soreness. “PG-13” has been dealing with the issue since before the start of the All-Star break. He will be missing his sixth game of the season if he is not cleared to play against the Chicago Bulls.

LA’s game versus Chicago is the front end of a back-to-back set so it must have scheduled a maintenance day for George. If he is allowed to suit up today, he could be held out for Sunday’s showdown against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Clippers have also announced that Kawhi Leonard (groin) and James Harden (shoulder) are iffy versus the Bulls. Los Angeles will be at a major disadvantage if all three are eventually ruled out. Russell Westbrook will not walk through the arena's door to help LA as he is recovering from a fractured hand.

What happened to Paul George?

Paul George has been dealing with left knee soreness since mid-February. On Feb. 26, the LA Clippers eventually forced him to sit out, which was surprising since the NBA was just coming off the All-Star break. George missed LA’s games against the LA Lakers and Sacramento Kings to rest his sore left knee.

The six-time All-NBA star was again questionable on Mar. 1 versus the Washington Wizards but was cleared to play hours before the game. George played 30 minutes in his return and tallied 22 points on 8-for-15 shooting.

“PG-13” played well in his last four games but the Clippers may want to give that left knee a rest either on Saturday or Sunday.

Paul George's stats vs the Chicago Bulls

Paul George has averaged 19.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals in 19 games against the Chicago Bulls. He has been lethal, however, in his last four games versus the Windy City team. George has averaged 23.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists during that span.

Where to watch the Bulls vs Clippers game?

The Clippers will host the Bulls at the Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 4:00 p.m. ET. Tickets at Vivid Seats go as low as $18. Bally Sports SoCal and NBC Sports Chicago will also cover the game live. Streaming is available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.