Is Paul George playing tonight against the Indiana Pacers? Latest on 76ers star’s status (March 14)

Paul George is listed as out on the Philadelphia 76ers’ injury report for their game against the Indiana Pacers on Friday. George won’t play against his former team because of groin and knee injuries.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Thursday that George is consulting with doctors this week:

“Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George is consulting with doctors this week on treatment options for his groin and knee injuries, including a possible procedure, sources told ESPN.”

The nine-time All-Star has dealt with knee, finger and groin injuries this season. Charania also reported that George took painkilling injections to suit up for five games after the All-Star break. He has missed the last four matchups.

He has played in 41 outings this season, with averages of 16.2 points, the lowest since his injury-riddled 2014-15 season with the Pacers.

If George undergoes surgery, it could be the end of an underwhelming Year 1 with the Sixers after signing a four-year, $212 million deal in the offseason.

The Philadelphia 76ers are also without Joel Embiid for the rest of the season with a knee injury. Tyrese Maxey is out for Friday’s game with back and finger injuries.

Philly is 12th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 22-43 record. With the team’s current injury woes, it is unlikely to put up a fight to move up the standings and secure a play-in spot.

How has Paul George fared against Indiana Pacers?

Paul George has played 11 times against the team that drafted him in 2010. He has a 7-4 record in those games during his time with the OKC Thunder, LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers. He averaged 26.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists in those games.

The Sixers lost 121-107 to the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 13. George had an underwhelming game as he shot just 5 of 12 for 15 points. He added five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

How and where to watch Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers?

The Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. EDT on Friday at Wells Fargo Center. The game will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia and FDSNIN/13 WTHR. Fans looking for streaming options can watch it live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

