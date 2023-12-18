Is Paul George playing tonight against the Indiana Pacers? Latest on All-Star forward's availability (Dec. 18)

Paul George will suit up for the LA Clippers when they face the Indiana Pacers on Monday, December 18. Ty Lue's team will be missing Mason Plumlee and Moussa Diabate, however, as both continue to recover from their respective injuries. Nevertheless, the Clippers' four All-Star talents are all healthy and should have roles to play.

Finding a way to shut down Tyrese Haliburton will be key for Lue's team. The Pacers have been one of the most impressive young teams this season, and their style of play has drawn praise from all over the NBA landscape.

George has been operating at an All-Star level over the first quarter of the season. In 24 games, he's averaging 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, shooting 45.2% and 38.9% from 3-point range.

At 33 years old, George is coming to the end of his prime years. Yet, he's still one of the best two-way wings in the NBA. He can score across all three levels, can penetrate off the dribble, and is a reliable wing defender.

The LA Clippers are legitimate championship contenders

Since moving Russell Westbrook to the bench, the LA Clippers have looked like genuine championship contenders. James Harden is thriving in his role as the lead guard and has begun to build chemistry with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

Having the luxury of bringing a former MVP and future Hall of Famer off the bench is something most teams can only dream of. Westbrook's ability to rip and run off a secured rebound has fascinated NBA fans throughout his career, it's also what's giving the Clippers second unit such a significant edge during games.

The Pacers will need both their first and second units to be locked in on the defensive end. Otherwise, the Clippers could be difficult to contain in the half-court.

The bigger question will be whether Ty Lue's team can control the tempo of the game. Indiana will look to push the pace and create in transition, which is the worst option for an aging Clippers roster.

Nevertheless, the Clippers' high-end talent should be enough for them to overcome a difficult game against the Pacers. There's too much experience and scoring potential within the rotation, and Indiana could have a hard time shutting the Clippers down on the defensive end. George's presence is a large part of that.