Is Paul George playing tonight against Milwaukee Bucks? Latest on 9x All-Star's status (March 4)

LA Clippers star forward Paul George has been confirmed as available to play the upcoming game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Eastern Conference's second-ranked team, on Monday.

This game is the second night of a back-to-back set for the Clippers, who enter with momentum following consecutive victories. Their recent success includes triumphs over the Washington Wizards at home, followed by a narrow 89-88 road win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This will be the inaugural season series matchup between the Clippers and the Bucks. The road team has gone 3-2 since the All-Star break, boasting a +2.5 net rating, including an offensive rating of 115.3 and a defensive rating of 112.8.

What happened to Paul George?

Paul George has been navigating a challenging season due to a persistent knee issue, which escalated just before their recent game against the Sacramento Kings.

Initially downplayed as mere soreness, the situation took a turn when the injury, identified as left knee meniscus irritation, flared up significantly. This diagnosis was confirmed by Tomer Azarly of the Clippers, shedding light on the recurring problem that has seen George sidelined multiple times this season.

Despite the setbacks, including groin injuries and bouts of illness, George's absence hasn't completely derailed the Clippers. The team has pulled off wins in three of their five games without their nine-time All-Star.

Paul George stats vs. Milwaukee Bucks?

In 26 appearances against the Bucks, George has won 15 times and lost 11 for the Indiana Pacers, OKC Thunder and now the LA Clippers. He has averaged 17.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 44.0% shooting, including 37.6% from the 3-point line on 5.7 attempts.

In his last five outings, he has averaged 20.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 40.9% shooting, including 40.9% from the 3-point line and 50.0% from the free-throw line.

Since his comeback in the last two games, PG has significantly bolstered the LA Clippers' roster, particularly enhancing their versatility at the wing position. PG's proficiency in playing off the ball, coupled with his elite defensive prowess, cements his status as one of the top wing players in the NBA.

This skill set is expected to be problematic for the Milwaukee Bucks in the upcoming matchup, especially in the absence of Khris Middleton. George's ability to effectively defend multiple positions and contribute significantly on the offensive end without necessarily dominating the ball allows the Clippers to be more fluid and unpredictable in their play.

This versatility will be key against a well-rounded team like the Bucks, who will have to account for Paul George's impact on both ends of the court.