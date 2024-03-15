Is Paul George playing tonight against New Orleans Pelicans? Latest on Clippers’ star’s status (March 15)

Paul George is having another excellent season with the LA Clippers, continuing to be one of the main factors why the unit is a tough matchup for any team in the league. Some fans are wondering if he will be available to play tonight in the scheduled head-to-head Western Conference meeting on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans.

So, is Paul George playing tonight? As of now, the nine-time NBA All-Star is not included in the team's injury report and should be ready to suit up later.

However, fellow All-Star teammates Kawhi Leonard (thoracic spasms) and James Harden (left shoulder strain) are questionable with their nagging injuries.

Like his offense, George's defense has also been a critical part of the team's success, given that he is playing with Kawhi Leonard, another two-way star.

What happened to Paul George?

Paul George has missed six games this season due to bothersome injuries here and there, such as with his ankle and groin. Plus, he has also been sidelined on a few matchups due to a scheduled rest, similar to the medical team's plan with Kawhi Leonard.

Looking back on his track record with injury-riddled NBA seasons, this 2023-24 regular season has seen George in one of his healthiest seasons yet, considering his low number of missed games.

Alongside Kawhi Leonard, George has also received numerous criticisms for being unavailable due to injuries in their continuing journey to finally bring an NBA title to the LA Clippers.

Paul George's stats vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In the 31 games he's played against the New Orleans Pelicans throughout his career, George has averaged 20.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists. LA Clippers fans can expect a similar stat line from him, especially with the questionable statuses of Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.

The last time the Clippers star faced Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans was on Feb. 7, 2024. His team ended up losing to the Pelicans with a score of 117-106. Despite the loss, George put up a disappointing outing of seven points on 3-of-15 shooting and added four assists as well.

It was a subpar shotmaking effort from George as he struggled to get into a proper rhythm, while the New Orleans Pelicans shot 46.2% on the night, including 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Clippers fans can look forward to a bounce-back performance from Paul George, especially with the team looking to stack up a two-game winning streak following their 126-111 win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night.