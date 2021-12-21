Is Paul George playing tonight against the San Antonio Spurs? | 2021-22 NBA season

The Los Angeles Clippers are getting prepared for tonight's Western Conference matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. After a strong start to the NBA season, the Clippers have found themselves right in the middle of the pack in the West with an overall record of 16-14 this year.

The Clippers are currently on a two-game losing streak and will be eager to get back on the right track with a strong performance tonight against the Spurs.

As of right now, the Clippers are positioned as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. The team has won just five of their last ten games and trails the Memphis Grizzlies by 2.5 games for fourth place.

One of the reasons for the Clippers' recent struggles has been the extended absence of superstar forward Paul George. The versatile wing has missed the Clippers' last five games while dealing with an elbow injury.

When Paul George has been on the court, he's gone on to produce at a high level this year. He's currently averaging 25.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 42.2% from the field.

Paul George is questionable for tonight's game against the San Antonio Spurs

Los Angeles Clippers superstar forward is officially listed as questionable for tonight's game against the San Antonio Spurs. George has missed the Clippers' last five games while dealing with a right elbow sprain.

With a pair of favorable matchups starting tonight against the San Antonio Spurs and then Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings, it's going to be interesting to see if George will finally return to the Clippers as they attempt to make up some ground in the standings.

Justin Russo @FlyByKnite LA Clippers have released their injury report for tomorrow's game.



Serge Ibaka (personal reasons) is PROBABLE.



Paul George (right elbow sprain) is QUESTIONABLE.



Isaiah Hartenstein (left ankle sprain), Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr. and Jason Preston are OUT. LA Clippers have released their injury report for tomorrow's game.Serge Ibaka (personal reasons) is PROBABLE.Paul George (right elbow sprain) is QUESTIONABLE.Isaiah Hartenstein (left ankle sprain), Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr. and Jason Preston are OUT.

Things will get tough for the team moving forward as the Clippers face an upcoming four-game stretch of challenging opponents, including the Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, and Toronto Raptors.

Getting Paul George back into the mix will go a long way towards helping this team attempt to gain some momentum back. When George is on the Clippers, they are at their best as his ability on both sides of the floor contributes greatly to the team's success.

After a disappointing loss the other night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Clippers are going to need to buckle down and attempt to snap their two-game losing streak tonight against the Spurs.

After missing an extended amount of time with his injury, George seems to be trending towards finally returning to the court for the Clippers. The team has gone 3-2 in their last five games without the All-Star forward.

