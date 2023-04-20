Is Paul George playing tonight against Suns? Latest injury report on Clippers’ superstar ahead of matchup (April 20, 2023) 

Paul George has yet to take the floor in the postseason this year, and Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns will be no different. Per the latest injury report, the All-Star forward is out due to a right knee sprain.

This injury has kept Paul George on the sidelines since the end of March. In total, he has now missed 11-straight games including the regular season and playoffs.

Despite being without one of their top players, the LA Clippers have managed to stay competitive. They managed to steal a game on the road in Phoenix and now prepare to take their home floor with the series tied at one.

The main reason why the LA Clippers have been able to go toe-to-toe with the Phoenix Suns is because Kawhi Leonard has taken his game to another level. Through the first two games of the regular season, he is averaging 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists.

Getting past a team like the Suns is a tall task, but if Kawhi can keep playing like this, they might have a chance to complete the upset and advance to the second round.

When is Paul George expected to return?

Right now, the expectation is that Paul George is going to take the floor again at some point this year. All reports indicate that if the LA Clippers are able to get past the Phoenix Suns, they should have both their All-Stars for the second round.

George has been working diligently behind the scenes trying to get himself ready to re-join his team on the floor. He has regularly been on the court before games going through drills and conditioning to get his body right.

Joey Linn @joeylinn_ Paul George putting work in before Clippers shootaround Paul George putting work in before Clippers shootaround https://t.co/c2x4hvECfw

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly



Paul George looking real good with his shooting and mobility in this workout Paul George looking real good with his shooting and mobility in this workout 👀 https://t.co/Ce7PrR4MY4

If the Clippers are able to get George back it will be a huge boost for the team as they look to compete for a title. Before getting injured, the eight-time All-Star was averaging 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

While there is a potential return date in place for George, LA has a lot of work to do if they want to achieve it. Making the second round seems like a simple task, but a team like the Suns aren't going to go away quielty.

Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant have been forced to adapt on the fly, and it's shown in this series. However, if they start clicking soon, the Clippers might find themselves in deep trouble.

