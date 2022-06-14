"Is it possible Andrew Wiggins is going to pull a 2015 Iggy and win Finals MVP out from under Steph?" - Skip Bayless sparks controversy after Steph Curry's dreadful night from 3 in Game 5 of Finals, cites Andre Iguodala's surprise Finals MVP win

Skip Bayless sparked a huge debate about Andrew Wiggins winning the Finals MVP trophy over his teammate Steph Curry. The Golden State Warriors secured a 104-94 win in Game 5 and grabbed a 3-2 lead in the series. Andrew Wiggins was the star of the night for the Dubs as he scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Steph Curry, on the other hand, racked up only 16 points on 31.8% shooting from the field. He also failed to shoot a three-pointer, which happened for the first time since 2018. Post the Warriors win, Bayless took to Twitter where he put Andrew Wiggins in the mix to win the Finals MVP. He sent out a tweet which read:

"Wait a second: Is it possible Andrew Wiggins is going to pull a 2015 Iggy and win Finals MVP out from under Steph?"

The only possible trophy missing in Steph Curry's cabinet is the Finals MVP trophy. He came close to winning it in 2015, but Andre Iguodala was chosen as the winner ahead of him. Curry is the frontrunner to win the trophy this time, however, as he has been breathtaking this series.

Undoubtedly, Andrew Wiggins has been a big piece for the Warriors in the Finals. He has been averaging 18.4 PPG and 9.4 RPG while shooting 45.8% from the field. His defense has been elite and he has been key to putting clamps on Jayson Tatum in this series.

However, the Warriors would not have reached this far in the series if it wasn't for Steph Curry. Although he misfired in Game 5, it doesn't take away all the brilliant work he has done in the first four games of the series. Despite the setback game, he is averaging 30.6 PPG and 5.6 RPG while shooting 46.6% from the field and 41.7% from three-point range.

Andrew Wiggins leads the Warriors to a stellar Game 5 win at home

2022 NBA Finals - Game Five

Steph Curry led the Warriors with 43 points in their Game 4 win on the road. He is expected to continue his fiery form at home against the Celtics. However, it was Andrew Wiggins who took things under control for the Warriors this time around.

The 27-year-old scored 26 points on 52.2% shooting from the field. With Steph Curry shooting poorly on the night, the Warriors needed someone else to step up and Wiggins showed no hesitance in doing so. The forward looked terrific from mid-range but didn't make a three-pointer in his six attempts.

Klay Thompson also looked to be in a great offensive flow as he scored 21 points on 50% shooting from the field. The 32-year-old knocked down five three-pointers and gave Wiggins the support he needed to help the Warriors bag a win.

The win in Game 5 is a testament to how good the Warriors team is even without Steph Curry being at his best. However, heading into Game 6 in Boston, the Warriors will be hoping for the three-time champ to have a good bounce-back game.

He has been splendid right from the onset of the Finals. But if the Warriors were to close out the game in Boston, they might need him to have another big game.

