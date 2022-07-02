“Is it possible that KD, Kyrie and LeBron have been talking? And that they’ve been saying, ‘Look, let’s all 3 come together’” - NBA analyst says Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving haven’t fallen out, comments on the Lakers rumors

After once looking like a potentially dominant duo with the Brooklyn Nets, time appears to be running out for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The duo has produced just one playoff series win since 2019. Durant requested a trade on Thursday, with Irving most likely on the move as well.

Speculation has continued to fly. Some have suggested that the recent actions could be a way for KD, Irving and LA Lakers forward LeBron James to find a way to team up. On "The Odd Couple" podcast, analyst Chris Broussard went into depth about the speculation:

"I was told by someone that they haven't had a falling out, but that there was a point in time this season where KD was kind of like, 'Yo, you leaving me hanging,' and you know that caused a little tension. ... Let's put it that way: When I first heard the news that KD wanted out, my first thought was he's got an issue with Kyrie now. Right?

"Like, he doesn't want to play with Kyrie anymore. I mean, clearly it seems like he doesn't want to play with Kyrie anymore. I'm like, 'Do you really think that you're going to get traded to the same team? What are the odds of that? Now, is it possible that KD, Kyrie and LeBron have been talking and that they've been saying, 'Look, let's all three come together.'"

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving expected to be on the move

Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant, left, and Kyrie Irving could both be on the move.

While it's unlikely that both Irving and Kevin Durant will be traded together, it does look like the dynamic duo could have played their last games as teammates.

The league is waiting to see what happens to Durant. The forward has four years remaining on his contract and is still one of the league's best players. Although Durant has dealt with injuries over the last couple of seasons, he's still found himself in the MVP running on a regular basis.

For Irving, fans will be watching closely to see if there are any suitors for the talented guard. Irving has missed a large number of games in the last few years, and it could be difficult to find a team willing to gamble on him. He recently just opted into his player option for next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far