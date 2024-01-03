"Is this really a poster though": Dwight Howard questions validity of Ja Morant's dunk on Victor Wembanyama 

Dwight Howard wasn't convinced by Ja Morant's monster dunk on Victor Wembanyama. The Memphis Grizzlies star posterized the San Antonio Spurs rookie during their 106-98 win on Tuesday, sparking quite the buzz on social media.

Known for his emphatic dunks, the guard gave the fans what they wanted when he barrelled past Wembanyama and landed one in, capping it off with a wild celebration. But according to Howard, it wasn't a poster.

Taking to X, the former NBA champion gave Morant his props for his crossover leading up to the dunk but did question its validity.

"Crossover was [fire emoji], Is this really a poster though?"

Morant’s crossover threw Wembanyama off course, and the window was enough for the 2x All-Star. Once he got the advantage, he blasted his way up and slammed the ball in. The crowd who anticipated the moment erupted in excitement and celebrated with the guard.

Adding to his dunk, Morant put up game-winning numbers with 26 points, five rebounds and 10 assists, shooting 46.5%. Howard was a bit of a high-flyer himself and his question makes for a valid case.

During his time in the NBA, the big man has often barrelled to the rim and put the marks on his defender. However, Ja Morant and the fans got what they wanted, and with that, it does look like the case is closed.

Ja Morant reacts to his dunk over Victor Wembanyama

Ja Morant gave Victor Wembanyama the proper Memphis Grizzlies welcome by getting one over him. Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the win, he kept his response simple.

"That’s what everybody wanted, so that’s my late Christmas gift."

The Grizzlies may have won the contest, but they still have work to do. The good news is their settled starting five comprises Marcus Smart, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane. They have the necessary firepower to still make their case and push for a postseason run.

The Grizzlies are 5-2 since Ja Morant's return and are placed 11-22 this season. They will need to notch up a lot more wins, but with good form, they are one of the teams that cannot be discounted.

Up next, they play the Toronto Raptors, followed by a skirmish with the LA Lakers. It remains to be seen if they can build on the momentum they have gained since the guard's return to the Memphis lineup.