Is Reed Sheppard playing tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans? Latest on Rockets rookie's availability (Mar. 8)

Reed Sheppard is out for the Houston Rockets’ upcoming game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, March 8, 2025. Sheppard is currently dealing with an avulsion injury on his right thumb and could be out for future games as well. Sheppard has had a rough season in terms of injuries and has only been able to participate in 45 of the Rockets’ 63 games.

Furthermore, Reed has also not had the smoothest transition from college to the league. Through his first 45 games with the Rockets, he’s recording 3.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. The 20-year-old makes 33.2% of his 4.4 field goal attempts per game and shoots 27.5% from beyond the arc.

In comparison, Reed recorded 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting 53.6% from the field and 52.1% from beyond the arc through 33 games in college. While the falloff has been steep, it is to be expected considering Sheppard is up against actual professional players on a nightly basis.

It is worth noting that Sheppard recorded a career-high 25 points in his first start for the Rockets against OKC. Hopefully, he’ll be able to adjust in due time. Apart from Reed, the Rockets will also miss Fred VanVleet tonight as he is dealing with a right ankle strain. Furthermore, the team will also be without N’Faly Dante, Jack McVeigh, and David Roddy, who are all on two-way contracts.

Reed Sheppard’s stats against the New Orleans Pelicans

Reed Sheppard has participated in all three games against the Pelicans this season, playing an average of 15.2 minutes per game. Despite being an important bench player, Sheppard has failed to make an impact, averaging a measly 1.7 points, 1.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game against the Pelicans.

However, despite Reed Sheppard having a hard time against the Pelicans, the Rockets have managed to win all three of their games against them. New Orleans will without a doubt try and avoid being swept in the regular season series tonight.

When and where to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets?

The Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 8, 2025. The match will kick off at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT) from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Fans can tune into the live broadcast of the game on SCHN and Gulf Coast Sports. The match can also be streamed live via NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

