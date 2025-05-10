Is Rob Dillingham playing tonight against the Golden State Warriors? Latest on Timberwolves rookie’s availability for Game 3 (May 10)

Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Rob Dillingham has seen his debut season in the league limited by injuries. With the T-Wolves hoping to go ahead in the Western Conference semifinal series Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors, Dillingham's role in the contest is in doubt.

For Saturday's game, Dillingham has been listed as questionable due to a Grade 2 right lateral ankle sprain. The former University of Kentucky star has missed all the Timberwolves' games so far in the postseason.

Dillingham hasn't fully cemented himself in the Wolves' roster, thus, his absence won't significantly impact the team. He has struggled with ankle injuries throughout the season. He suffered a sprained right ankle during a game against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 21 and hasn't fully recovered since then.

He ended his debut regular season with averages of 4.5 points, 1.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 44.1% from the field and 33.8% from the 3-point line.

What's next for Rob Dillingham and the Timberwolves in the playoffs?

Rookie Rob Dillingham would be eager to put the 2024/25 season behind him. While his struggle for minutes was mostly due to injuries, coach Chris Finch didn't immediately give him significant minutes.

Feb 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Rob Dillingham (4) dunks the ball as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

Dillingham didn't get his first meaningful minutes until 12 games into the season, when he played against the Portland Trail Blazers. When asked, Finch said he wanted to see more from Dillingham before giving him consistent playing time.

Although he praised Dillingham's performance in his first meaningful game, Finch noted that Dillingham needed to understand his role and play sound defense to be productive in the NBA.

The Wolves look to make it to the successive Western Conference finals. Having tied the series 1–1 at the Target Center, the Warriors stand in their way.

A Warrior-less Steph Curry lost Game 2 117–93. Led by Julius Randle, who recorded a double-double of 24 points and 11 assists alongside seven rebounds. Teammate Anthony Edwards battled an ankle injury to score 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Game 3 of the series is on Saturday at the Chase Center. Tip-off is slated for 8:30 p.m. EST.

