Is Rudy Gobert playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Latest on 4-time DPOY's Game 3 status (May 10)

Rudy Gobert will play on Friday night in Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs Western Conference semis between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets at Target Center. Gobert will return from a one-game absence after missing the 106-80 Game 2 win, citing personal reasons.

Gobert was away with his family in Minnesota for his firstborn's birth. He tried returning for Game 2, but bad weather conditions prevented him from returning to Denver.

Nevertheless, the Timberwolves held the Nuggets on the road in his absence. The Nuggets were limited to a playoffs franchise-low 35-point first half behind excellent team defense. Naz Reid and Karl-Anthony Towns ensured that Minnesota didn't feel Gobert's absence against Nikola Jokic much, allowing the newly crowned three-time MVP only 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting.

Rudy Gobert stats vs. Denver Nuggets

Rudy Gobert has played 32 games against the Denver Nuggets, averaging 13.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks, holding a 19-13 record. Gobert managed 12.7 ppg, 13.0 rpg and 2.0 bpg in three regular-season games this year,

Gobert's playoff average against the Nuggets has been impressive throughout his 13 games against Nikola Jokic and Co. He has tallied 15.3 ppg, 11.8 rpg and 1.4 bpg but has recorded only five wins.

Gobert had six points, 13 rebounds and three blocks in the Game 1 106-99 win.

Rudy Gobert 2024 NBA Playoffs Stats

Rudy Gobert's 2024 NBA Playoffs have been phenomenal. He has produced 13.2 points a game, 11.4 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.2 steals on 59.5% shooting in five outings.

Gobert has no longer become a liability in the postseason. His defense on switches has improved, allowing him to stay on the floor against smaller lineups, a weak point several teams had exposed in previous playoff runs.

The credit also goes to the Timberwolves for building one of the best defensive units around the DPOY. Gobert hasn't had the luxury of playing next-to-win defenders like Jaden McDaniels, Anthony Edwards and Nickeil Walker-Alexander in the past.

Meanwhile, Naz Reid and Karl-Anthony Towns are present on the help side, which is also a first for Gobert, allowing him more freedom defensively and play up instead of staying in a drop.

Rudy Gobert betting props vs. Denver Nuggets in Game 3

Gobert is +100 to score over 12.5 points and 12.5 rebounds in Game 3. His block total is 1.5. He's -170 to go over and +132 to go under for it.