Is Rudy Gobert playing tonight against the Orlando Magic? | 2021-22 NBA season

Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz started their 2021-22 NBA campaign on a hot note, winning seven of their first ten games. Unfortunately, they have cooled off since the start of the new year with an 8-12 run.

The Jazz have been on an incredible run the past couple of seasons, but have failed to reach the Western Conference finals. Last season, they were perfectly placed to at least reach the Finals after the LA Clippers lost Kawhi Leonard to injury. Sadly, they collapsed in the series, losing Games 3 to 6 after winning the first two.

The Jazz are gradually getting back to winning ways and will be looking to continue their four-game winning streak. Impressively, they have ground out those wins without their elite rim protector.

Later tonight, the Jazz host the Orlando Magic and will be looking to continue their home dominance. Gobert will undoubtedly be a great addition, which is why fans are interested in knowing his availability.

What is Rudy Gobert's status for tonight's game against the Orlando Magic?

Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz is guarded by Richaun Holmes #22 of the Sacramento Kings.

According to the Jazz's latest injury report, Gobert is listed as "questionable" with a left calf strain ahead of tonight's matchup. The rebounds leader was previously listed as "out" but his status has been upgraded.

Ben Anderson @BensHoops



OUT - Rudy Gay (Right Knee Soreness)



QUESTIONABLE - Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain) This @utahjazz injury list is starting to get smaller.OUT - Rudy Gay (Right Knee Soreness)QUESTIONABLE - Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain) This @utahjazz injury list is starting to get smaller.OUT - Rudy Gay (Right Knee Soreness)QUESTIONABLE - Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain)

Gobert's status should be good news for Jazz fans, as there is a chance he might feature against the Magic. Even if he doesn't play tonight, his return is imminent, which would be a big boost on both ends of the floor for the Jazz.

When will Rudy Gobert return?

Although there is no official return date for Gobert, the Stifle Tower could make a comeback tonight after missing the team's last eight games.

How does Rudy Gobert's absence impact the Utah Jazz?

The Jazz have struggled without Gobert, winning only five of the 13 games he has missed. With the Frenchman on the floor, the team can trust that their rim will be protected by arguably the best defender in the league.

Calvin Chappell @CHALVIN2018 Rudy Gobert:



3X DPOY

4X All-NBA

5X All-Defense

3X All-Star



And he’ll probably add another one to All-NBA and All-Defense by the end of the year, and maybe another DPOY Rudy Gobert:3X DPOY4X All-NBA5X All-Defense3X All-StarAnd he’ll probably add another one to All-NBA and All-Defense by the end of the year, and maybe another DPOY

Also Read Article Continues below

Last season, Gobert won the Defensive Player of the Year award ahead of Ben Simmons and Draymond Green. His ability to rebound is also a huge miss for the Jazz, and they will be eager to see him on the floor once again.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra