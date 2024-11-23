Is Rui Hachimura playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Latest on Lakers forward's availability (Nov. 23)

Rui Hachimura will play in the highly anticipated matchup between the Lakers and Denver Nuggets at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday. After missing the Lakers’ last four games due to a left ankle sprain, Hachimura is no longer listed on the team’s injury report and is ready to rejoin the action.

During Hachimura’s absence, rookie Dalton Knecht stepped into the starting lineup and made the most of his opportunity. Knecht impressed by shooting an outstanding 19 of 33 from beyond the arc over the last four games. With Hachimura now fit, Lakers fans have been debating whether Knecht or Hachimura should start.

However, before the Lakers’ narrow 119-118 loss to the Orlando Magic on Thursday, head coach JJ Redick confirmed that Hachimura would reclaim his starting spot upon his return.

"Sure, there’s consideration," Redick said. "But there’s also consideration about what that does to the group. We’ve certainly had conversations about what it might look like when Rui is back in the lineup.

"I would say right now there’s no definitive decision. My expectation is that Rui would stay in the starting lineup. He’s been awesome for us and I think for the group, whatever role, as a starter, and I know I talked about that not being a ‘role’ but whatever designation Dalton has, whether he’s coming off the bench or as a starter, I don’t think his role changes at all

"I think for him mentally, there’s no affect to that. He’s just gonna be the same guy. As a coaching staff, we have to be just cognizant of getting him longer stretches on the court," the Lakers coach added.

Rui Hachimura vs. Denver Nuggets

Rui Hachimura has faced the Denver Nuggets multiple times over the past two seasons, both in the regular season and playoffs. When it comes to his regular season record against the Nuggets, the Japanese forward has appeared in seven games against the Lakers’ Western Conference rivals.

Hachimura has averaged 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game against Nikola Jokic and company. During last season specifically, he faced the Nuggets three times, posting averages of 10.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

