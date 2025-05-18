Is Russell Westbrook playing today against Thunder? Latest on Nuggets star's status for do-or-die Game 7 (May 18)

Denver Nuggets star Russell Westbrook is listed as probable and will likely play in Game 7 against the OKC Thunder on Sunday. Westbrook has been key for the Nuggets off the bench in this year’s playoffs. He has made 12 appearances, recording 12.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
In six games against the Thunder, Westbrook is averaging 10.5 points, 2.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds. He has been present on both ends of the floor and is putting extra energy on defense. At 36, Westbrook’s time in the league is quickly running out, meaning a championship is high on his list of priorities.
As such, he has been comfortable filling any role the Nuggets have had for him. Now, Westbrook is listed as probable for Sunday’s game, but the Nuggets still have a couple of injuries to adjust for. Aaron Gordon is listed as questionable with a hamstring strain, DaRon Holmes II is out with an Achilles injury and Hunter Tyson is questionable with an ankle sprain.
Meanwhile, the Thunder will be without Nikola Topic. However, seeing how this can potentially be the last game of the season for both teams, most players will likely try to power through their injuries.
Russell Westbrook stats vs. OKC Thunder
Having spent the first decade of his career with OKC, Russell Westbrook probably isn’t used to being on the opposite side of Thunder fans. Regardless, he has been solid in the 18 games he has played against OKC during his time with the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, LA Lakers, LA Clippers and now the Nuggets.
He averages 18.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists against them. To win Game 7, Russell Westbrook might have to turn back the clock and put up a similar performance at the Paycom Center.
Where to watch the Denver Nuggets vs. OKC Thunder? Western Conference semifinals Game 7
Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals between the OKC Thunder and Denver Nuggets is scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. The game will be played at the Paycom Center and will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN+. Alternatively, fans can stream the game live with NBA League Pass and FuboTV.
