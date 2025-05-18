Is Russell Westbrook playing today against Thunder? Latest on Nuggets star's status for do-or-die Game 7 (May 18)

Denver Nuggets star Russell Westbrook is listed as probable and will likely play in Game 7 against the OKC Thunder on Sunday. Westbrook has been key for the Nuggets off the bench in this year’s playoffs. He has made 12 appearances, recording 12.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Ad

In six games against the Thunder, Westbrook is averaging 10.5 points, 2.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds. He has been present on both ends of the floor and is putting extra energy on defense. At 36, Westbrook’s time in the league is quickly running out, meaning a championship is high on his list of priorities.

As such, he has been comfortable filling any role the Nuggets have had for him. Now, Westbrook is listed as probable for Sunday’s game, but the Nuggets still have a couple of injuries to adjust for. Aaron Gordon is listed as questionable with a hamstring strain, DaRon Holmes II is out with an Achilles injury and Hunter Tyson is questionable with an ankle sprain.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Meanwhile, the Thunder will be without Nikola Topic. However, seeing how this can potentially be the last game of the season for both teams, most players will likely try to power through their injuries.

Russell Westbrook stats vs. OKC Thunder

Having spent the first decade of his career with OKC, Russell Westbrook probably isn’t used to being on the opposite side of Thunder fans. Regardless, he has been solid in the 18 games he has played against OKC during his time with the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, LA Lakers, LA Clippers and now the Nuggets.

Ad

He averages 18.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists against them. To win Game 7, Russell Westbrook might have to turn back the clock and put up a similar performance at the Paycom Center.

Where to watch the Denver Nuggets vs. OKC Thunder? Western Conference semifinals Game 7

Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals between the OKC Thunder and Denver Nuggets is scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. The game will be played at the Paycom Center and will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN+. Alternatively, fans can stream the game live with NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More