Is Sabrina Ionescu injured? All you need to know about the Liberty star

Sabrina Ionescu is having the best season of her four-year WNBA career. She is playing a key role for the New York Liberty as they try to finish with the best record in the league.

Ionescu hasn’t been bothered by a significant injury since sitting out a few games in June due to a sore left hamstring. The hot-shooting All-Star hasn’t missed a game in months and will be at the forefront of the Liberty’s season-ending strong finishing kick.

The former University of Oregon star, however, will be out tonight against Connecticut Sun. Coach Sandy Brondella said she's not injured and that the team is hopeful she will be back on Sunday versus the Chicago Sky.

New York has lost just once in the last 12 games. Ionescu has been superb during that span. She has averaged 18.1 points on 45.4% shooting, including a sizzling 46.8% from behind the arc. The prolific guard is also contributing 4.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.2 steals.

In the Liberty’s last game, they beat the Las Vegas Aces 94-85 to tighten the gap in the standings. New York has five games to try and catch up with their rivals.

Sabrina Ionescu caused all kinds of trouble to the Aces in the said game. She had 17 first-half points and finished with a game-high 25. The All-Star game three-point winner hit 5-10 from behind the arc.

The New York Liberty will need a fully healthy Sabrina Ionescu to dethrone the Las Vegas Aces

Depth is arguably the New York Liberty’s trump card against the top-heavy Las Vegas Aces. Still, Sandy Brondella will like her team’s chances if Sabrina Ionescu is healthy.

Breanna Stewart, who is an MVP candidate, Betnijah Laney, Courtney Vandersloot, Jonquel Jones, and Marine Johannes make the team playoff contenders. Ionescu could propel the team over the top.

The Liberty’s win tied the season series with the Aces at two games apiece. In New York’s win, Ionescu was arguably the star of the game. Besides a game-high 25 points, her impact was felt all over the floor. She finished with a game-high net rating of +11.

Ionescu became the first player in WNBA history with 600+ rebounds and 600+ assists in her first four seasons. She seems to be just hitting her stride.

Sabrina Ionescu's health will be crucial for the New York Liberty to win the WNBA championship in October.

