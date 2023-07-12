Is Scoot Henderson playing against the Orlando Magic? Latest injury update on the Portland Trail Blazers' star ahead of matchup

Scoot Henderson debuted as an NBA player against the Houston Rockets on July 7 at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas. The former G League Ignite superstar’s night, however, was cut short due to a right shoulder injury.

The No. 3 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft hasn’t played in the Portland Trail Blazers’ last two games. He watched from the sidelines as his team beat the San Antonio Spurs in Victor Wembanyama’s debut.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Scoot Henderson will get an MRI on his right shoulder "with optimism" there is no dislocation, per B/R's @ChrisBHaynes Scoot Henderson will get an MRI on his right shoulder "with optimism" there is no dislocation, per B/R's @ChrisBHaynes https://t.co/qL7Rjt7aFI

Two nights later, Scoot Henderson would again cheer on his teammates on the bench as the Blazers took on Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets. His availability remains in doubt when Portland caps off its summer league campaign against the Orlando Magic on Thursday.

If there were two games that the Portland Trail Blazers wanted to showcase Henderson, it would have been against the Spurs and the Hornets. Pitting their future franchise player against Wembanyama and Miller would have been what the coaches and fans wanted.

Scoot Henderson himself would have pushed to play against the San Antonio Spurs and the Charlotte Hornets. He claimed days leading into the draft that he deserves the No. 1 pick over Victor Wembanyama. Henderson, instead, fell to No. 3 after the Hornets passed him over for Brandon Miller.

Bradeaux @BradeauxNBA The Charlotte Hornets selecting Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson is looking like a disaster more and more by the day…



The Portland Trail Blazers didn’t want to risk their top pick. They shut down Shaedon Sharpe in last year’s summer league after injuring his shoulder in the first quarter. The Blazers could go the same route concerning Henderson. He may not be available again until the regular season starts.

A matchup featuring Henderson and Orlando Magic lottery pick Anthony Black would have been mouthwatering. Black has been showing off the skills that have made some wonder if he should have been a top-five pick.

Scoot Henderson impressed fans and analysts in his lone appearance in the Las Vegas summer league

If basketball fans don’t see Scoot Henderson until the regular season, they probably have no doubt he is ready to lead the Portland Trail Blazers. Against Amen Thompson, Jabari Parker and the Houston Rockets, he was nearly unstoppable, particularly in the first quarter.

Henderson scored 13 points, including several highlight reel shots in the first period. He added four assists and three rebounds. Many of the fans who watched in Las Vegas were convinced the Portland Trail Blazers were fortunate he fell to them with the third pick.

Overall, the combo guard played 21 minutes and finished with 15 points, six assists, five rebounds and one steal. If the MRI on his shoulder was negative, he should be ready for the Blazers’ training camp.

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons Scoot Henderson is gonna be a star — this is happening. Don’t say Russillo and I didn’t try to warn you. Scoot Henderson is gonna be a star — this is happening. Don’t say Russillo and I didn’t try to warn you. https://t.co/5zbfFw15dn

Bill Simmons couldn't stop raving about how good Scoot Henderson was in his limited minutes. The longtime Boston Celtics fan believes, he is a superstar in the making.

