Is Scoot Henderson playing tonight against Hornets (11th July 2023)? Looking at Trail Blazers' rookie guard's availability after injury 

After both Scoot Henderson and Amen Thompson went down last week with injuries, many fans feared the worst in the case of both men. Initially, there was concern that Henderson had suffered a shoulder dislocation, however further examination showed that Henderson suffered a strain.

As a result, he is set to miss Tuesday's showdown with the Charlotte Hornets, where the team will take on No. 2 pick Brandon Miller. The news is disappointing for Trail Blazers fans, who got a glimpse at Henderson's brilliance in his debut against the Houston Rockets.

The performance quickly set the NBA community ablaze, with many debating whether or not the Hornets made a mistake passing on Scoot Henderson. Following the game, where he recorded 15 points, six assists and five rebounds despite exiting with an injury, Chauncey Billups spoke to media members.

As he explained, he wasn't surprised by Scoot Henderson's performance, praising him for his aggressive yet selfless play.

“I wasn’t surprised at all,” Billups said. “I was just happy for him. He’s been really looking forward to playing in summer league for literally two years. Since he went to the [G League] Ignite … I loved his pace.

"He plays a great pace. He’s a downhill player. He’s very aggressive. He’s a selfless team guy, which I think is cool for a young guy.”

2023 NBA Summer League - Portland Trail Blazers v Houston Rockets

Will Scoot Henderson return for the Summer League Playoffs?

Considering Scoot Henderson's injury, many are wondering whether or not he will be shut down to preserve him for the regular season. Notably, Victor Wembanyama has been shut down for the remainder of summer league, as well as Amen Thompson, who will miss several weeks.

While it is fairly common for top draft picks to be shut down before the summer league playoffs, Henderson's status remains up in the air beyond Tuesday. Given that he isn't facing a long recovery like Amen Thompson, he could look to make a return before the summer league playoffs.

Ontario Clippers v G League Ignite

On Friday, the Trail Blazers will face off with the Orlando Magic, meaning Henderson could be good to go in time for their fourth game. With playoffs set to begin Sunday, and the championship game on Monday, it will be interesting to see how the team handles Scoot Henderson.

Given his impressive debut, the team could look to err on the side of caution and play it safe. On the flip side, Henderson could look to build momentum after the G League Ignite shut him down last season leading up to the draft.

Stay tuned for updates as they become available.

