Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight against Dallas Mavericks? Latest on OKC MVP candidate's Game 1 status (May 7)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will play in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semis against the Dallas Mavericks. Gilgeous-Alexander is not on the OKC Thunder's injury report. The MVP candidate has enjoyed a healthy season, which has continued into the postseason.

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder claimed a 4-0 series win in the first round against the Pelicans. They are well-rested ahead of the bigger battle against the Mavericks, coming off a six-game series against the Clippers.

That, combined with homecourt advantage, offers the Thunder a significant edge to begin the series on a positive note.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stats vs. Dallas Mavericks

Shai Gilegous-Alexander has averaged 20.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists against the Mavericks in 17 games, winning nine times. Gilgeous-Alexander played all four games between the Thunder and Mavs this season, averaging 22.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg and 6.3 apg.

The Thunder won the season series 3-1. SGA played solid but was limited in the last game in the series, as he logged in just 16 minutes. That plummeted his averages way below his season production.

It's the first time he will face the Mavericks in the playoffs.

Shai Gilegeous-Alexander 2024 NBA Playoffs Stats

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder have gotten off to an unbeaten start in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, as they swept the Pelicans 4-0 in the first round. SGA finished the series as the best player, averaging 27.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg and 5.0 apg, shooting 47.6%.

OKC didn't get much resistance from the opposition, leading to the lopsided result. Gilgeous-Alexander, in particular, thrived despite the Pelicans' boasting a pesky perimeter defensive lineup of Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III.

He was prepared for that challenge. The Thunder will hope that it's the case against the Mavericks, who have relied heavily on their defense in the NBA Playoffs. They boast excellent wing defenders like PJ Washington and Derrick Jones Jr. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have also held their own against the opposing team's best perimeter players.

Where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder Game 2?

TNT and TruTV will broadcast the Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder Game 2, while Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Oklahoma will provide local coverage. Fans outside the US can catch live action online via NBA League Pass.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are the marquee players headlining this conference semis matchup.