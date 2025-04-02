Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the frontrunners for the NBA regular season MVP as he has led the OKC Thunder to the best record in the league this season. Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to finish the season strong considering how tight the MVP race is with Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic.

Ad

Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to play on Wednesday, Apr. 2, against the Detroit Pistons as the Thunder looks to record the first 70-win season in the NBA since the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors. The Thunder are on a 10-game winning streak and hold the top seed in the Western Conference with a 63-12 record.

There is also pressure for Gilgeous-Alexander to perform well against the Pistons as his biggest challenger in the MVP race, Nikola Jokic, just put up a 60-point triple-double in a loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. Jokic recorded 61 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the double-overtime loss.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game for the Thunder this season. He is also shooting an impressive 52.2 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from the three-point line and 90.1 percent from the free-throw line, making him one of the most efficient players in the league.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The game against the Pistons has little stakes for the Thunder as they have already secured the top seed in the West with a 14.5-game difference compared to the second-seeded Houston Rockets.

Ad

The Thunder only have seven games remaining in their schedule. If they win every game from now on, they will become only the third team in history to record 70 wins in a season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander keeps focused on NBA title despite historic season

Despite the MVP buzz and his team’s historic year, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is focused on the NBA championship. Talking to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Gilgeous-Alexander said he does not care about individual awards or the team’s historic accomplishments, emphasizing how locked in he is on the title this season.

Ad

“We don’t care not one bit about any of those records. They mean something, but in the grand scheme, they don’t. We’re after one thing and one thing only. That’s what’s on our mind. Everything else we don’t care about,” the 26-year-old star said.

The Thunder has yet to win the title since moving to Oklahoma City in 2008. Gilgeous-Alexander also hasn't made it past the second round of the playoffs.

Ad

SGA reasserted that his sights are only on the NBA title and nothing else.

“We’re after one thing and one thing only,” he added.

If they win the NBA title, Gilgeous-Alexander will achieve what no other Thunder player has accomplished with the franchise—a remarkable feat, considering the team has had three MVPs in Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant and James Harden.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback