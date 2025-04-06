Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight against the LA Lakers? Latest on Thunder star's availability (Apr. 6)

OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is available to feature in his team’s upcoming game against the LA Lakers. The 26-year-old is having a career season, averaging 32.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Thanks to his stellar showings, the Thunder have the best record in the league and have already clinched the Western Conference.

Ad

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. are preparing for some crucial games to close the season. They will first face the LA Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, followed by games against the Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans. OKC has played and won its only game against the Lakers this season.

The Thunder won 101-93 off the back of a solid game by Gilgeous-Alexander. The 26-year-old led his team to the win, recording 36 points, nine assists, six rebounds and two steals. Isaiah Hartenstein was also key and had 11 points and 18 rebounds. OKC might’ve won the last game, but the Lakers have made many changes since the trade deadline.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

They now have Luka Doncic on the roster, who will undoubtedly be tough to slow down. But, the Thunder also have most of their players available, as Chet Holmgren has now returned from a lengthy injury that saw him miss the last game against LA.

This'll be a tough game, as the results could have major implications for the Lakers' playoff standings. It'll be interesting to see what kind of plan LA has for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. on Sunday.

Ad

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s stats against the LA Lakers

Gilgeous-Alexander has played 20 games against the Lakers with the LA Clippers and OKC. He has been solid against them, recording 22.2 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game. His best performance against the Lakers came this season when he dropped 36 points to lead OKC to the win.

OKC fans will be hoping that Shai can produce a similar performance during tonight’s game.

Ad

When and where to watch LA Lakers vs. OKC Thunder?

The Lakers-Thunder game will take place at the Paycom Center on Sunday. The game will go live at 3:30 p.m. EST (12:30 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast on NBA TV, SportsNet LA and FanDuel Sports Network - Oklahoma. Fans can also stream the game through NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More