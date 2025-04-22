Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies? Latest on Thunder superstar's availability (Apr. 22)

OKC Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will play on Tuesday in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies. The MVP frontrunner played only 23 minutes, none in the fourth quarter, in Oklahoma’s 131-80 beatdown of Memphis on Saturday. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault had the luxury of giving his prized point guard limited action as OKC rolled to a comfortable home win.

The Grizzlies are expected to put up a tougher resistance in Game 2, making it likely for SGA to get his usual minutes. The Canadian, who averaged 34.2 minutes per game in the regular season, will get his normal playing time unless another blowout happens.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's injury history this season

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed just six games in the regular season, three of them because of rest. He dealt with a wrist issue in early March before shin discomfort caused him to sit out two games this month. Other than that, he has been a pillar of health for the Thunder.

Leading into the playoffs, the OKC Thunder carefully monitored his minutes to keep him as fresh as possible for the postseason. He is likely to get his usual playing time in Game 2 as the Thunder look to leave Oklahoma with a 2-0 series lead.

The OKC Thunder shot well in Game 1 despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s inefficient night

SGA finished Game 1 with 15 points behind 4-for-13 shooting, including 1-for-7 from behind the arc. He was the only Thunder who struggled to make baskets. OKC collectively shot 50.5%, including 35.4% from behind the 3-point line.

The Thunder did not need their MVP contender to have an efficient night against the Grizzlies in the series opener. They relied on a balanced attack and an unrelenting defense to crush Ja Morant and Co. Oklahoma forced Memphis to 24 turnovers and scored 24 points off those miscues.

OKC had more assists (38-17) and feasted in transition (27-5) to underline its dominance. The Thunder did not need Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to put up MVP-type numbers to whip the battle-weary Grizzlies.

Where to watch Game 2 of Thunder-Grizzlies?

The Paycom Center in Oklahoma will host Game 2 of the Grizzlies-Thunder series. It will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network and TNT. Basketball fans can stream the action on TruTV and Max or by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

