Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight against Memphis Grizzlies? Latest on Thunder superstar’s status (Apr. 24)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will travel with his OKC Thunder teammates to Memphis on Thursday for Game 3 against the Grizzlies. SGA will try to give OKC a stranglehold on the series with another victory. A win by the Thunder will give them an almost insurmountable 3-0 advantage in the series.

Although the MVP frontrunner hasn’t been his usual efficient self, he has been a crucial reason for Oklahoma’s 2-0 series lead. The point guard is the engine that makes the Thunder offense run and is a key part of his team’s punishing defense. Mark Daigneault will lean on him heavily now that the series has shifted to Memphis.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s efficiency has suffered against the Memphis Grizzlies' defense

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander entered the NBA playoffs with a league-best 32.7 points per game behind 51.9% efficiency, including 37.5% from deep. Against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first two games of the postseason, SGA’s efficiency has dipped.

The All-NBA guard is making a dismal 33.3% of his shots, including a ghastly 23.5% from 3-point distance. Memphis interim coach Tuomas Iisalo has consistently sent double teams to corral the explosive scorer. So far, the ploy has worked. Even when the Canadian played on the Thunder’s home court, he had trouble making shots consistently.

The Memphis Grizzlies showed some life in Game 2 after an embarrassing 131-80 loss in the series opener. If their defensive schemes continue to be effective against SGA, they might be more emboldened to pull off an upset.

The deep Thunder roster has shrugged off Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s shooting struggles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points in Game 2 but took 29 attempts to get his tally. Despite his ineffective shooting in the series, the OKC Thunder own a 2-0 record thanks to a deep and balanced lineup.

In Game 2, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams caused the Grizzlies troubles since the opening tip. The two combined for 44 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and five blocks. Alex Caruso also had a solid 13-point, four-rebound, three-assist and three-steal night.

The Grizzlies have limited the NBA’s leading scorer, but the Thunder roster has picked up the slack.

