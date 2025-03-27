Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies? Latest on Thunder superstar's status (Mar. 27)

OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on a remarkable run that will go down as one of the greatest seasons in the history of the NBA. The talented point guard is looking to continue his hot streak and is expected to suit up and take the court at the Paycom Center on Thursday when his team hosts the Memphis Grizzlies.

Coming into Thursday's clash, Gilgeous-Alexander remains the firm favorite to take home his first-ever MVP crown. The Canadian guard is aiming to hold off a late push from the Denver Nuggets' Serbian center Nikola Jokic, who has been breathing down his neck over the last few months.

The Thunder have already secured the top spot in the West and hold a healthy 13.5-game lead over the second-place Houston Rockets. Oklahoma City is on pace for the best season in the franchise's history, which is one reason they may still be keeping the foot on the gas.

With a spot in the postseason guaranteed, some coaches may consider resting their star players late in year, but that hasn't been the case with Gilgeous-Alexander. Head coach Mark Daigneault has stuck with his general and leader late into the campaign, trusting Gilgeous-Alexander to carry the offense.

Over the last five games, Gilgeous-Alexander has played at least 30 minutes in every outing, averaging 34.4 mpg over that stretch. That number is in line with his season average of 34.3 mpg.

Over the course of the 2024-25 campaign, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been one of the most reliable and consistent players for a surging Thunder team. He leads the lineup in points (32.8) and assists (6.3) and ranks second in steals (1.7). The three-time All-Star has missed just three games and ranks first on the roster in minutes.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has put up electrifying numbers versus the Grizzlies this season

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reacts against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Photo Credit: Imagn

The young and hungry Memphis Grizzlies team will certainly pose a challenge for the Thunder, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a tendency to show up against Western Conference rivals.

Over three games against the Grizzlies this season, he is averaging a whopping 36 points per game. Add to that the 2.67 rpg and the 7.67 apg he has chipped in, and it is no surprise that the Thunder have a perfect 3-0 record against Memphis.

In his last outing against the Grizzlies, Gilgeous-Alexander finished with a game-high 41 points, two rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

