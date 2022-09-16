Is Shaquille O'Neal in the executive chair business? Here are all the details

Shaquille O'Neal's friends may occasionally make fun of him, but the success he has built outside basketball is impressive. Shaq is a remarkable entrepreneur who has invested in a plethora of business ventures. One of these ventures happens to be an executive chair business.

Interested buyers can purchase Shaquille O’Neal™ Executive Office Seating exclusively in Office Depot. Prices range from $449.99 - $569.99 depending on which model a consumer plans to acquire.

For a brand that's named after Shaq's full name, one might doubt the quality of the product. However, several consumers seem satisfied with the executive office chairs.

Shaquille O'Neal's business ventures

Shaquille O'Neal is the most dominant big man to ever play basketball. There's no denying that. In recent years, he has become a dominant figure off the court as well. Since retiring, O'Neal has invested in many brands and is also the owner of several establishments.

Shaq caught everyone by surprise when he revealed a small portion of his financial portfolio. During his appearance on Earn Your Leisure back in 2021, the NBA Legend mentioned that he is a shareholder in numerous successful companies.

The companies he mentioned include Elvis Presley, Forever 21, JCPenney, and Marily Monroe. Honestly, Shaq was just scratching the surface with this revelation.

Apparently, the Lakers legend is also part owner of Buick, Gold Bond, Icy Hot, and The General. Aside from all that, he also owns 150 car washes, 40 24-hour fitness centers, a shopping center, a movie theater, and several nightclubs in Las Vegas.

Knowing the big diesel, he's also a guy who loves food so much. Shaquille O'Neal owns several franchises for Aunty Annie's Pretzels, Big Chicken, Five Guys Burgers, and Krispy Kreme Donuts. Not to mention, he also has own restaurant named after him called "Shaquille's".

According to Wealthy Gorilla, Shaquille O'Neal is one of the wealthiest athletes in the world with a net worth of almost $400 million. It wouldn't be surprising if this figure increased in the coming years.

After retiring from the NBA, he carefully analyzed where he should invest his money. Some investors would nonchalantly put their money in any random company, but not Shaq. According to Basketball Noise, he won't advertise or invest in a company if he doesn't personally enjoy their products.

Shaquille O'Neal proved to the world that he is the greatest big man in NBA history. Now in the second phase of his life, he's proving that he can be one of the top entrepreneurs as well.

