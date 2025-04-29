  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Shaquille O'Neal
  • Is Shaquille O'Neal taking GM role on Sacramento Kings? Clearing the air on 4x NBA champ’s unexpected career move

Is Shaquille O'Neal taking GM role on Sacramento Kings? Clearing the air on 4x NBA champ’s unexpected career move

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 29, 2025 01:12 GMT
NBA: Emirates NBA Cup-Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Shaquille O'Neal becomes the new general manager of the Sacramento State Hornets. [photo: Imagn]

Shaquille O'Neal will not become Sacramento Kings general manager, a job that went to Scott Perry on Apr. 21. O’Neal’s unexpected career move brings him to Sacramento State in college basketball under the same title. He joins former Kings star, Mike Bibby, hired as the new coach, in guiding the Hornets to hoops relevancy.

Ad

Shams Charania broke the news on Monday:

“Shaquille O'Neal has agreed to become the men's basketball general manager of Sacramento State, sources tell ESPN. It will be a voluntary role for Shaq, whose son, Shaqir O'Neal, also plays for Sac State under Mike Bibby.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The NBA insider added in an ESPN report that O’Neal voluntarily took the job and will not be paid for his efforts. Working with his son Shaqir and forming an alliance with Bibby could be the biggest reasons for his surprising career move.

O'Neal is part of the iconic Inside the NBA show with Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith. The LA Lakers legend, after becoming Sacramento State general manager, will do more than just analyze games. He will have a huge part in turning the Hornets, 7-25 last season, into a competitive college basketball program.

Ad

Sacramento State’s best season campaign came during the 2014-15 season when it went 21-12. Since then, they’ve gone 115-187. The Hornets’ front office hopes the arrival of Shaquille O'Neal and Mike Bibby can help turn the team around.

Fans react to Shaquille O'Neal’s move to work as Sacramento State general manager

Shaquille O'Neal has millions of fans on social media. It did not take long for Shams Charania’s breaking news to catch their action. Many promptly reacted to the development:

Ad
“IS THIS A JOKE? HE DOESNT EVEN WATCH BASKETBALL”
Ad

One fan said:

“Ain’t no way Shaq cares about Big Sky basketball lol he gonna quit as soon as his son leaves

Another fan added:

“Voluntary role, why? How effective is that?”

@AidanLaPorta69 continued:

“He’s gonna offer dude he doesn’t ever watch play”

@veganhenny commented:

“oh great, now he gets to hate on kids like he does the guys in the nba now. Congratulations.”

Fans mostly believe Shaquille O'Neal will not thrive in his new role. But with his son playing for the Hornets, the NBA legend could pull off a surprise. Only time will tell how O’Neal will do as Sacramento State’s basketball top honcho.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications