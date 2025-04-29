Is Shaquille O'Neal taking GM role on Sacramento Kings? Clearing the air on 4x NBA champ’s unexpected career move

Shaquille O'Neal will not become Sacramento Kings general manager, a job that went to Scott Perry on Apr. 21. O’Neal’s unexpected career move brings him to Sacramento State in college basketball under the same title. He joins former Kings star, Mike Bibby, hired as the new coach, in guiding the Hornets to hoops relevancy.
Shams Charania broke the news on Monday:
“Shaquille O'Neal has agreed to become the men's basketball general manager of Sacramento State, sources tell ESPN. It will be a voluntary role for Shaq, whose son, Shaqir O'Neal, also plays for Sac State under Mike Bibby.”
The NBA insider added in an ESPN report that O’Neal voluntarily took the job and will not be paid for his efforts. Working with his son Shaqir and forming an alliance with Bibby could be the biggest reasons for his surprising career move.
O'Neal is part of the iconic Inside the NBA show with Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith. The LA Lakers legend, after becoming Sacramento State general manager, will do more than just analyze games. He will have a huge part in turning the Hornets, 7-25 last season, into a competitive college basketball program.
Sacramento State’s best season campaign came during the 2014-15 season when it went 21-12. Since then, they’ve gone 115-187. The Hornets’ front office hopes the arrival of Shaquille O'Neal and Mike Bibby can help turn the team around.
Fans react to Shaquille O'Neal’s move to work as Sacramento State general manager
Shaquille O'Neal has millions of fans on social media. It did not take long for Shams Charania’s breaking news to catch their action. Many promptly reacted to the development:
“IS THIS A JOKE? HE DOESNT EVEN WATCH BASKETBALL”
One fan said:
“Ain’t no way Shaq cares about Big Sky basketball lol he gonna quit as soon as his son leaves
Another fan added:
“Voluntary role, why? How effective is that?”
@AidanLaPorta69 continued:
“He’s gonna offer dude he doesn’t ever watch play”
@veganhenny commented:
“oh great, now he gets to hate on kids like he does the guys in the nba now. Congratulations.”
Fans mostly believe Shaquille O'Neal will not thrive in his new role. But with his son playing for the Hornets, the NBA legend could pull off a surprise. Only time will tell how O’Neal will do as Sacramento State’s basketball top honcho.
