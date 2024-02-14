Is Spencer Dinwiddie starting for Lakers against Pistons? Darvin Ham rumored to use 3-guard lineup explored

Spencer Dinwiddie will make his debut for the LA Lakers on Tuesday. The guard signed with the team as a free agent after being traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Toronto Raptors and subsequently waived.

The Lakers had been exploring options for a ball-handling guard on the trading block but ultimately did not make any moves. Spencer Dinwiddie was added to address this need without requiring the Lakers to give up any assets, and he filled the final spot on the team.

In their game against the Detroit Pistons, the Lakers' injury report lists Jarred Vanderbilt, Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent, and Max Christie as out. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are listed as questionable.

The Lakers might need to consider starting frontcourt players if James and Davis miss the game, especially with guards D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves available.

While this means Spencer Dinwiddie probably would not start, he is expected to be part of three-guard lineups.

After the Lakers' practice on Monday, coach Darvin Ham hinted at utilizing Dinwiddie alongside Russell and Reaves in three-guard lineups.

"All three of those guys can play together," Ham said. "(Dinwiddie's) size, he can guard bigger wings so if we have to finish a game with those, he's definitely more than capable of doing that.”

“We will close with some lineups – the three of those guys along with Bron and AD – but I think he complements (Russell and Reaves) well. He can defend, he can pass, he can dribble, he can shoot."

Dinwiddie is averaging 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game this season.

Austin Reaves optimistic about Spencer Dinwiddie addition

During Tuesday's practice, Austin Reaves expressed his optimism about the addition of Spencer Dinwiddie. He mentioned that integrating Dinwiddie into the roster, even in a three-guard lineup with himself and Russell, would be seamless due to Dinwiddie's versatility.

“Assuming that the other two are LeBron and AD, that's, in my opinion, a really talented five,” he said. “They can do a lot of different things and compete at the highest level.”

Reaves said the Lakers have been working on getting Dinwiddie comfortable since his addition to the team.

"The last couple of days, we're really just trying to get him, you know, to be comfortable...just being himself, not trying to fit in too much."

Ham is known for employing guard-heavy lineups. On Christmas Day in 2022, Ham deployed an all-guard lineup consisting of Reaves, Dennis Schroder, Russell Westbrook, Lonnie Walker and Patrick Beverley.

