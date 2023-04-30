Is Steph Curry playing against the Kings? Latest injury update on Warriors' star ahead of matchup (30th April 2023)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors struggled to take care of business against the Sacramento Kings last Friday, as the visiting team forced a Game 7 with a commanding win of 118-99.

For Game 7, Steph Curry will be available to play in a win-or-go home situation against the Kings on their home court. He had a 29-point performance in Game 6, wherein, he shot a lowly 9-21 in the game, including 5-12 from three-point range, 5 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals.

It has been a back-and-forth type of series between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings. After the Kings secured a commanding 2-0 series lead, the Warriors came storming back to even the odds at 2-2 along with an impressive road victory to give them a 3-2 edge.

But after coming up short in finishing the series off at home, Steph Curry's Warriors will have to get things done the hard way by winning a pivotal Game 7 on the road.

The first-round matchup between Golden State and Sacramento has involved lights-out shooting and breakneck speed starting in Game 1 as the series has not let up ever since.

In this series, Steph Curry has averaged 31.0 points on 47.8% shooting, including 37.5% from three-point range, 4.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Steph Curry and the Warriors on a disappointing Game 6 loss

After the game, Steph Curry gave his perspective on losing a closeout game at home and said:

"A loss exposes a lot of things because, when you go look at the film you see where the improvements need to be made. You've got to be honest with yourself regarding what it was. I felt like we were all on the same page (Thursday) when we were kind of preparing for the game and understanding what the task at hand was, just didn't do it."

From his perspective, being the four-time champion that he is, Curry doesn't find himself worried as he knows what the playoffs are all about along with the challenges one goes through to reach the top.

He has complete faith in himself and his teammates that they will get it done as great teams usually find a way to deliver the goods when called upon.

Warriors' coach Steve Kerr also discussed the challenge when it comes to finishing off a playoff series.

“Closeout games are always incredibly difficult. So, we’re not of that (got it made) feeling. We know that we have to go out and get it done. And we do feel like we know what we have to do. It’s no secret: Take care of the ball and rebound.”

Aside from turnovers and rebounding issues, Kerr wasn't exactly pleased either with the Warriors' poor shot selection and lack of proper ball movement, which is not how this team usually plays.

Game 7 will either result in an end to an incredible season for the young Sacramento Kings or force the Warriors to consider different options moving forward with the roster that they have as of now.

