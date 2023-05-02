Is Steph Curry playing against the Lakers? Latest injury update on Warriors' star ahead of matchup (2nd May 2023)

Steph Curry closed out the first-round series against the Sacramento Kings in historic fashion, becoming the first player in NBA history to score 50 points in a Game 7.

With Game 1 of the semifinals round set against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, Steph Curry will be available to play as he is not listed on the Warriors' injury report.

In one of the most anticipated second-round matchups, one thing to always consider and monitor is each team's health as every fanbase wants this star-studded series to be at full strength.

Fans haven't seen a best-of-seven series between Steph Curry and LeBron James in the second round of the playoffs since the 2018 NBA Finals.

In the regular season against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors star averaged 30.0 points on 42.9% shooting, including 34.6% from three-point range, 6.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds.

As for LeBron James' regular-season numbers against the Golden State Warriors, he averaged 22.0 points on 37.0% shooting, including 31.3% from three-point range, 12.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists.

Steph Curry's speech to his Warriors teammates before the start of Game 7

Whenever Steph Curry is on the court, he's not the most vocal guy as he has Draymond Green to lean and count on for that.

But in a do-or-die situation, while playing on the road, The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II and Shams Charania detailed that Curry had a speech for his teammates before Game 7.

Being the leader that Steph was, who was never all talk, told his teammates that he believed in them and they had enough to win a Game 7 on the road against Sacramento. Curry wanted all of his teammates locked in and to put whatever outside distraction they may have and to be with the team at that moment.

With Steph wanting all of his teammates, he promised that he would deliver on his part. And deliver he did deliver. Curry scored 50 points on 20-38 shooting, including 7-18 from three-point range, eight rebounds, six assists and a steal.

"He was absolutely amazing, he controlled the tempo of the game," Green said, "he controlled the pace, no turnovers–I think he had one turnover the entire game. He had the ball the whole game. You can tell when he’s locked, his layers of focus, there’s not many defense that can stop him."

With a seven-game series against one of the greats, LeBron James, Steph Curry has never disappointed in putting on a show whenever he goes head-to-head against some of the elites the league has to offer.

