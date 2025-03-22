Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Hawks? Latest on Warriors superstar's status (Mar. 22)

Steph Curry will not play for the Golden State Warriors in their road game against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. The Warriors point guard is dealing with a pelvic contusion and is scheduled to be re-evaluated on Monday. Curry sustained the injury during the team's 117-114 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

The San Francisco-based franchise provided an update on Curry, confirming that he did not suffer any structural damage. Additionally, the four-time NBA champion will not be traveling with the team to Atlanta.

"Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who exited last night's game against the Toronto Raptors with 3:24 remaining in the third quarter after falling to the floor, underwent an MRI last night," the franchise said in a release.

"The MRI indicated that Curry suffered a pelvic contusion, but no structural damage. He will not travel with the team to Atlanta this morning and will not play in tomorrow night's game against the Hawks. He will be re-evaluated on Monday."

Following the Warriors' victory over the Raptors, coach Steve Kerr shared that Steph Curry was eager to return to the game after leaving in the third quarter. However, Kerr emphasized that they chose not to rush Curry back in order to prevent any further injury.

There is optimism that Curry's injury is not too serious and he may be able to return sooner rather than later. The Warriors are currently on an impressive run, having won nine of their last 10 games.

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks?

The Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Mar. 22, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

The Warriors vs. Hawks game will be televised live on NBA TV, FDSSE (local) and NBCS-BA (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

