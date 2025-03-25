Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Heat? Latest on Warriors superstar availability (Mar. 25)

Steph Curry is doubtful for the Golden State Warriors' game against the Miami Heat on Tuesday. The superstar point guard is listed as "questionable" on the team's injury report due to a pelvic contusion. He missed the Warriors' game against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, during which Golden State suffered a 124-115 loss.

There is optimism surrounding Curry's potential return for the Heat game. He participated in an intense practice on Monday and Coach Steve Kerr noted that the four-time NBA champion looked "good" and was "moving great" during the session.

"I think Steph feels an obligation always to be there for his teammates, regardless of the circumstances," Kerr told reporters. "He's an amazing teammate. He wants to get back as soon as possible, mainly so we can win games and climb the ladder in the playoff race."

Steph Curry's last appearance came in the Warriors' 117-114 win over the Toronto Raptors, where he sustained his injury. He went to the locker room in the third quarter and did not return. Curry finished the game with 17 points, two rebounds, one assist and one block, shooting 6 of 8 from the field, including 2 of 4 from beyond the arc.

With every game being crucial for the Warriors, Curry understands the stakes. The team is fighting for a better playoff seeding and currently sits sixth in the standings with a 41-30 record.

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat?

The Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat game will take place on Tuesday, Mar. 25, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

The Warriors vs. Heat game will be broadcast live on TNT, MAX, NBCS-BA (local) and truTV while the live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

