"No doubt" - Steve Kerr shares reason behind Steph Curry’s urgency to suit up early vs Heat despite injury

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr shared the reason behind Steph Curry's decision to get back on the court as early as he can. On Monday, Anthony Slater from The Athletic shared a video featuring a brief interview of Kerr on his X handle.

In the video, the Dubs coach is asked about Curry's motivation to get back to the court for Tuesday night's matchup against the Miami Heat and if it was related to Jimmy Butler. Kerr issued a calm response to the question, confirming that Curry indeed wanted to be there for Butler.

"Steph feels an obligation always to be there for his teammate regardless of the circumstances. He is an amazing teammate and he wants to get back as soon as possible, mainly so we can win games and climb the ladder in the playoff race, but no doubt he wants to be there for Jimmy too. That's one of the things I love about Steph, he is always there for his guys," Kerr said.

According to ESPN, Curry is currently listed as day-to-day and is questionable for the game against the Heat on Tuesday. Jimmy Butler will be playing his first game in Miami as a Warrior since getting traded before the NBA deadline in February.

The relationship between Butler and the Heat did not end well, as the six-time All-Star faced multiple suspensions before getting traded.

However, it is not the first time that the Warriors, Steve Kerr and Steph Curry have found themselves in a situation like this. In his interview, Slater also asked Kerr about his thoughts on Kevin Durant's return game for the OKC and the Dubs coach described it as the most emotional return game he has been a part of.

Later on, Kerr remarked that return games are a part of an NBA season and in situations like these, they can do nothing but support their teammates, play the game and get behind themselves.

Steph Curry admits being hesitant about the Jimmy Butler trade

Jimmy Butler's move to the Warriors turned out to be a successful story that no one saw coming. Ever since the six-time All-Star's arrival in February, the Dubs have elevated themselves to the sixth seed in the Western Conference standings. They now have a strong chance to make the playoffs without needing to participate in the play-in tournament.

However, Steph Curry was initially hesitant about the former Miami Heat star coming to the Bay Area. In a conversation with The Athletic's Anthony Slater on Monday, the baby-faced assassin admitted to being a little hesitant about the move.

"With any deal, you question it,” Curry told Slater. “Even when KD came, it was like, you don’t know what it’s going to look like. We came into it positive, but you still had to see it. That uncomfortability is good because it challenges everyone to talk through it, come with the right preparation."

However, Butler's move to the Bay Area has been a huge success and Steph Curry has had nothing but praise for his new teammate since his arrival.

