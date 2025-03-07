"All of it" - Steph Curry doesn't hesitate to credit Jimmy Butler amid his rejuvenation and Warriors' turnaround

Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors continued their post-trade deadline resurgence during Thursday's 121-119 comeback road victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Afterward, the superstar point guard credited his new co-star, Jimmy Butler, for contributing to his renewed energy amid the season's stretch run.

Golden State got off to a slow start, falling 27-5 behind in the first quarter. However, it stormed back behind Curry's game-high 40 points and seven 3-pointers on 60.0% shooting.

Butler added 25 points, six assists and three steals, shooting 53.8% as the Warriors secured their third straight win, finishing their five-game road trip 4-1.

Additionally, Golden State (35-28) improved to 10-1 with Butler, whom the franchise acquired from the Miami Heat in a five-team deal on Feb. 6.

Through 11 outings alongside Butler, Curry's scoring average has increased from 22.9 points per game to 30.4 ppg. Meanwhile, he has elite 51.0/44.0/89.7 shooting splits during that stretch.

Following Thursday's victory, Curry was asked how much he attributes his reinvigorated play to Butler's addition versus his improved health. The two-time MVP noted that he's benefitting from a mix of both.

"All of it. I think it's all connected, too," Curry said. "It starts with being healthy (and) feeling like yourself. The work you put in behind the scenes prepares you to play and feel good night in and night out.

"But Jimmy obviously helps. He helps a lot. It's led to winning because we have a good balance and a good flow, and his impact on the game is pretty obvious."

Butler's offensive production with the Warriors has been up and down. However, the six-time All-Star has been consistently praised for doing the little things to impact winning, producing undeniable results thus far.

Steph Curry says Warriors are better equipped to make comebacks with Jimmy Butler in the fold

While discussing Jimmy Butler's impact, Steph Curry was asked about Golden State's mental resolve after overcoming a 22-point deficit.

According to Curry, the Warriors had around six plays where they "maintained or capitalized off of momentum." The four-time NBA champion noted that Butler's ability to draw fouls contributed to their poise, allowing them to rally for a comeback.

Golden State (35-28) will look to maintain its momentum when it returns home to host the Detroit Pistons (35-28) on Saturday. The contest marks a battle between two teams fighting to lock down top-six seeds in their respective conferences.

