Watch: Steph Curry wins hearts with wholesome gesture to Warriors viral superfan Grandma Kitty

Longtime Golden State Warriors superfan Kitty Ford, AKA "Grandma Kitty," met her favorite player, superstar guard Steph Curry, on Thursday, creating a wholesome pregame interaction.

Ford went viral on Jan. 17 after her granddaughter, Maddie Franklin, posted a TikTok video capturing her fervent admiration of Curry and Co. The 86-year-old Warriors enthusiast discussed her habit of tracking Curry's game details via notebook, including start times, channels, opponents and statistics.

With Ford hailing from Mechanicville, New York, on Jan. 19, Curry sent her a video message inviting her to Thursday's road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. The two-time MVP expressed gratitude to his devoted supporter and encouraged her to bring her notebook to the contest.

"I want to say thanks for being such a proud member of Dub Nation and for supporting us," Curry said.

"I know you watch us on (NBA) League Pass all the time and I know you got a beautiful scrapbook that you keep track of all our stats. So, because of your support, we want to invite you to our game in Brooklyn on March 6th. We'd love to have you, and bring your book."

Curry followed through on his word on Thursday, as he and Grandma Kitty shared a heartwarming moment pregame at Barclays Center. The superfan hugged her idol before briefly conversing with him and patting him on the arm.

Afterward, the four-time NBA champion gifted Ford a customized Grandma Kitty Warriors jersey featuring his autograph.

Golden State (34-28) will look to win its third straight game and eighth in nine outings with Grandma Kitty in attendance.

Grandma Kitty on what compelled her to become Steph Curry mega-fan

As for why Kitty Ford resonated with Steph Curry, it started when she saw a video of him celebrating with his eldest daughter, Riley, in 2015. According to Grandma Kitty, she was taken aback by the 11-time All-Star's down-to-earth off-court persona after securing his first NBA Finals berth.

"I was so impressed with his manner, his character, his kindness and patience with that little girl. That's how it all started," Ford told NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson in January.

Ford added that she quickly became captivated by Curry's 3-point-centric playstyle.

"He's so entertaining," Ford said. "He's all over the place, running however many miles he runs around. I know sooner or later he's going to make a basket. And sooner or later, it's going to be a 3."

After 10 years of dedicated support, Grandma Kitty has the opportunity to watch the beloved sharpshooter convert his signature triples in person.

